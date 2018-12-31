YEMEN

U.N. threatens to slash aid over theft by rebels

The U.N. food agency on Monday threatened to suspend some aid shipments to Yemen if Houthi rebels do not investigate and stop theft and fraud in food distribution, warning that the suspension would affect about 3 million people.

The World Food Program’s ultimatum was an unprecedentedly strong warning, pointing to how corruption has increased the threat of famine in Yemen, where a four-year civil war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In a letter sent to rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi, WFP Director David Beasley said that a survey by the agency showed that aid is reaching only 40 percent of eligible beneficiaries in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Only a third are receiving aid in the rebels’ northern stronghold of Saada.

“If you don’t act within 10 days, WFP will have no choice but to suspend the assistance . . . that goes to nearly 3 million people,” the letter said. “This criminal behavior must stop immediately.”

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been at war with a U.S.-backed and Saudi-led coalition for nearly four years. The conflict has driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

Earlier Monday, the WFP accused the Houthis of stealing “from the mouths of hungry people” and diverting food deliveries. The U.N. agency said it has photographic evidence of rebels seizing food and manipulating lists of aid recipients.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Deaths hit wartime low in '18 amid Assad gains

Nearly 20,000 people were killed in 2018 in Syria’s war, the lowest annual death toll since the conflict began about eight years ago, a group that closely tracks the war said Monday.

Fighting has declined in much of the country as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces continue to gain territory from rebel fighters, a trend that started in 2015 after Russia deployed its air force in service of the Syrian government. This year, government forces defeated the rebels in areas around Damascus and in southern Syria, securing the capital and a border crossing with Jordan. Those gains brought just over 60 percent of the country back under Assad’s control.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that of the 20,000 killed, about 6,500 were civilians. It said nearly half of the civilians were killed in strikes by government or Russian forces.

The Observatory said that more 33,400 people, including 10,000 civilians, were killed in 2017.

The past year, however, also registered the largest single wave of displacement since the conflict began, with more than a million people driven from their homes in just six months, according to the United Nations.

By the end of the year, the rebels and Islamist militants were largely confined to northern Idlib province.

— Associated Press

Malta rescues 249 migrants in 24 hours: Malta's armed forces saved 180 migrants in two rescue operations in the Mediterranean, less than 24 hours after picking up a group of 69. However, 49 other migrants remained blocked at sea days after being picked up by two aid agency rescue ships, with both Malta and Italy refusing to take them in as part of a concerted European effort to halt migration flows from Africa.

American Palestinian jailed for life for Jerusalem land sale: A Palestinian court sentenced an American Palestinian to life imprisonment for violating a ban on selling land to Israelis, judiciary officials said. Dual national Issam Akel was accused of attempting to sell a property in occupied East Jerusalem without the permission of his business partners or Palestinian authorities. Israel captured the eastern part of Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move that has not won international recognition.

Venice to charge day-trippers for access to city center: A measure in Italy's 2019 budget law will allow the local government in Venice to charge day-trippers for access to the city's historical center as a way to help defray the considerable costs of maintaining a popular tourist destination built on water, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said. The city council will be responsible for setting the charge and determining the collection method. There will be some exemptions, and overnight visitors — who are already charged a small "stay" tax per night — will not be assessed the new levy.

— From news services