Late Tuesday, Mallacoota was saved by changes of wind direction, but authorities said “numerous” homes were lost.

Australia’s annual wildfire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. Record-breaking heat and windy conditions triggered devastating wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states in September.

About 12.35 million acres of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 homes destroyed. Nearly 100 fires were burning across New South Wales, which is home to Sydney.

Police in New South Wales said Tuesday that a 63-year-old man and his 29-year-old son died in the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo, and a 72-year-old man was missing.

— Associated Press

ANGOLA

Officials freeze assets of ex-leader's daughter

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the country’s previous leader, in a sign that President João Lourenço is taking a tougher line against the former first family.

Since ending José Eduardo dos Santos’s nearly 40-year grip on power in 2017, Lourenço has been trying to erase the influence of his predecessor and reform sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy. But Lourenço is under pressure with the economy contracting under his watch.

Isabel dos Santos said the asset freeze was “politically motivated.” The move against her comes as her brother, José Filomeno de Sousa, faces corruption charges.

Dos Santos, called “Africa’s wealthiest woman,” amassed a fortune estimated at more than $2 billion through stakes in Angolan companies. She chaired the state oil company before being sacked by Lourenço after he came to power.

A court document said the government believes dos Santos, her husband and Mário Leite da Silva, chairman of Banco de Fomento Angola, had caused the state losses of more than $1 billion.

The court said that dos Santos had tried to transfer some of her businesses to Russia and that Portuguese police had blocked a transfer of about $11 million from one of her business partners to Russia.

— Reuters

INDIA

Leaders to restore text messaging in Kashmir

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir will restore text messaging services in the disputed Himalayan region on Wednesday, almost five months after India’s government downgraded its semi-autonomy and imposed a strict security and communications lockdown, an official said Tuesday.

Local government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision was made after a review of the situation. He said broadband Internet services in government-run hospitals also will be restored. The curbs on broadband Internet and mobile Internet services for other users will remain.

Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the Internet to provoke protests in the region that could morph into large-scale demonstrations.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since New Delhi’s surprise decision in August to downgrade the region’s semi-autonomy. India followed the move by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people, and blocking cellphone and Internet services.

Some communications services, like postpaid and landline phones, were restored in October in a phased manner.

— Associated Press

S. Korean prosecutors indict key Moon ally: Prosecutors indicted a key ally of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on a dozen charges, including bribery, as they concluded a probe into a scandal that rocked Seoul's liberal government and sparked huge protests. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Cho Kuk was charged with receiving 6 million won ($5,190) in bribes when serving as Moon's senior secretary of civil affairs. Cho served as justice minister for a month before resigning in October as the scandal grew.

80 in Bahamas storm shelters reportedly have TB: At least 80 people living in government-run storm shelters have tested positive for tuberculosis in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the health minister of the Bahamas said. The patients are being further screened as officials await test results, Duane Sands said. Dorian hit the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco in September as a Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 70 people and causing more than an estimated $3 billion in damage.

Ex-Bosnian Serb general indicted in genocide case: Bosnia's war-crimes prosecutor charged a former Bosnian Serb general with aiding genocide in the 1995 massacre in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb troops captured the U.N.-protected enclave in July 1995 during the Bosnian war. The prosecutor's statement said Milomir Savcic willfully aided Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic and others during the massacre. Savcic denied the charges on Bosnian Serb TV.

Pakistan starts heath cards for trans people to improve care: Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people as way to reduce health-care discrimination. Trans people have often been denied treatment in Pakistan because doctors could not decide whether to treat them in a male or female ward, and have even died for lack of care. The government plans to set up separate wards in hospitals nationwide for transgender patients, according to an aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan, a conservative, majority-Muslim nation, officially recognized transgender as a third gender in 2012. Yet transgender people are still largely confined to the margins of society.

— From news services

