The Thursday airstrikes hit the airport in Sanaa and other sites in and around the capital, residents said. Houthi-run al-Masirah television said the planes hit at least 15 locations in Sanaa. There were no reports of casualties.

Coalition airstrikes have killed thousands, including civilians, over the course of the war. But they have been less frequent in recent years as the conflict has reached a stalemate, with the Iran-aligned Houthis controlling most population centers and President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government basing itself in Aden.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in the attack on Aden airport, which occurred as members of Hadi’s new cabinet arrived from Saudi Arabia. A second attack targeted the Maasheq palace, where they had been taken to safety.

— Reuters

PERSIAN GULF

Suspicious object found on oil tanker off Iraq

Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to a vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the United States discovered a “suspicious object” that they feared could be a mine, authorities said Thursday.

The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States in the waning days of President Trump’s administration.

Already, the United States has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the first anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

Two private security firms said sailors feared they found a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker that was receiving assistance Thursday in the gulf off the Iraqi city of Basra. A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship. It later explodes and can significantly damage a vessel.

The two firms, Ambrey Intelligence and Dryad Global, say investigations are ongoing.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organization under Britain’s navy, said on its website that an “unknown object” had been attached to a ship’s hull in the vicinity of Iraq’s Khor al-Zubair port. It did not give details.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Middle East, was monitoring the incident, a spokeswoman said.

— Associated Press

NORTH AFRICA

Sudan claims control of border area in dispute

Sudan said Thursday that its forces had taken control of all of Sudanese territory in a border area settled by Ethiopian farmers, after weeks of clashes.

Ethiopia, for its part, accused its neighbor of sending forces into its territory for attacks.

Border tensions have reignited since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in November, which sent tens of thousands of mainly Tigrayan refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Clashes have occurred in recent weeks over agricultural land in the al-Fashqa area, which lies within Sudan’s international boundaries but has been settled by Ethiopian farmers for years.

On Saturday, Sudan said it had taken control of most, but not all, of the territory. Acting foreign minister Omar Gamareldin said at a news conference Thursday that it had now taken the rest.

Talks between the two countries over the border broke down last week. Sudanese officials say Ethiopia has not formally disputed the border, which was demarcated decades ago.

— Reuters

Ontario finance minister resigns after tropical vacation: The finance minister for Canada's most populous province has resigned after going on a Caribbean vacation during the pandemic and seemingly trying to hide it by sending social media posts showing him in a sweater before a fireplace. Rod Phillips had been on a vacation since Dec. 13 on St. Barts, despite government guidelines urging people to avoid nonessential travel, even as his Twitter account had suggested he was in Ontario. He resigned just hours after returning home.

Pakistan arrests 24 over demolition of Hindu temple: Police in Pakistan arrested 24 people after a Hindu temple was set on fire and demolished by a mob led by supporters of a radical Islamist party, officials said. The attack in the northwestern town of Karak occurred after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate the temple. According to police and witnesses, the mob was led by radical cleric Maulana Shareef and supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party.