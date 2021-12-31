Senior U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Geneva on Jan. 9 and 10, before a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and talks at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Jan. 13.
CHINA
Government accuses Walmart of 'stupidity'
China’s anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart and its Sam’s Club chain of “stupidity and shorted-sightedness” after Chinese news outlets reported that Sam’s Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores.
Last week, Sam’s Club came under fire in China after several news outlets shared videos and screenshots on the Weibo social media platform that they said showed products from the far-western Chinese region of Xinjiang had been removed from the store’s online app.
The social media row erupted after President Biden signed into law legislation banning imports from Xinjiang over concern about forced labor there.
Walmart is the latest foreign company to be tripped up by Western pressure over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang.
China rejects accusations of forced labor or any other abuses in Xinjiang.
Israeli troops fatally shoot knife-wielding man: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian assailant running toward them with a knife at a bus station near the occupied West Bank settlement of Ariel, the army said, and the Hamas militant group claimed him as a member. The attack comes amid a rise in stabbings of Israeli citizens. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was seriously wounded after being stabbed just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City.
Former S. Korean president released from prison: Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was released from prison nearly five years after being convicted of corruption, fueling debate over whether she would play any role ahead of a March presidential election. Park, 69, became the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote in 2017 to impeach her.
S. African president to receive report on Zuma corruption: A South African judicial commission will formally hand over the first part of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday following its inquiry into corruption during former president Jacob Zuma's time in power, a cabinet minister said. The inquiry was established to examine allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018.
Charity boat with 440 migrants to dock in Italy: The German charity vessel Sea Watch 3, carrying hundreds of migrants, will dock in the Italian port of Pozzallo, in Sicily, the charity group operating it tweeted. The vessel had been seeking a port to disembark for a week, since rescuing the 440 migrants from the Mediterranean. Most of the migrants were from Africa.
Russia test-fires hypersonic Tsirkon missiles: Russia test-fired about 10 new Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, the Interfax news agency said, citing the military's northern fleet. President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivaled arms systems. Some Western experts questioned that assessment.
Death toll in latest Sudan protests rises to five: The death toll from a police crackdown on the latest nationwide protests against military rule in Sudan rose to five, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said. The group, aligned with the protest movement, said the fifth person killed had been hit in the chest by a tear-gas canister fired by security forces during demonstrations on Thursday.
