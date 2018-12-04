UKRAINE

Ship traffic resumes in standoff with Russia

Shipping traffic has resumed to and from Ukraine’s ports on the Sea of Azov after a standoff with Russia, a Ukrainian minister said Tuesday.

Commercial ships were moving through the Kerch Strait linking the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said.

Omelyan, who accused Russia last week of blocking Ukrainian cargo trying to pass through the strait, said the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol were “partially unblocked” thanks to a “stern international response.”

Later Tuesday, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said grain was again being loaded onto ships in the two ports.

Russia, however, insisted that it never blocked vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait and that any possible disruptions were due to bad weather.

The tug of war between the neighboring countries over Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine escalated after a Nov. 25 incident in which the Russian coast guard fired upon and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 crew members.

The United States and its allies condemned what they described as unjustified use of force by Russia.

ITALY

5 Egyptians face probe in researcher's killing

Prosecutors in Rome on Tuesday formally opened an investigation into five Egyptian secret service members and police investigators in the 2016 torture and killing of an Italian researcher.

Giulio Regeni, 28, was abducted and tortured before his body was left on a desert highway north of Cairo. Prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco said the suspects are thought to have been active participants in the abduction.

The investigation was likely to raise tensions with Egypt, which has already bristled at moves by Italy’s lower house to cut off parliamentary relations over the case. There was no reaction Tuesday from Cairo, but Egyptian prosecutors reportedly have rejected an Italian request to treat as suspects several police officers involved in the surveillance of Regeni for his work studying trade unions.

Regeni, a Cambridge University graduate student, disappeared in Cairo on Jan. 25, 2016 — the fifth anniversary of Egypt’s popular uprising, when police deployed in force across Cairo to preempt any bid to mark the occasion. His body was found several days later with torture marks.

SOMALIA

U.S. reestablishes 'permanent' mission

The United States said Tuesday that it has reestablished a “permanent diplomatic presence” in Somalia for the first time in 27 years.

The State Department said that “this historic event reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years and is another step forward in formalizing U.S. diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu.”

The United States closed its Somalia embassy in January 1991 as the country collapsed into civil war, with the military airlifting diplomats out of the country.

The United States formally recognized Somalia’s new federal government in 2013 but based its diplomatic mission in the capital of neighboring Kenya.

Then-Secretary of State John F. Kerry said during a 2015 visit to Somalia that the United States would begin the process of reestablishing a diplomatic presence.

New Ambassador Donald Yamamoto arrived at the U.S. mission last month.

Afghan leader orders probe into abuse of female athletes: President Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation after the Guardian reported that members of Afghanistan's women's soccer team were sexually and physically abused by men from the country's football federation. The report cited senior figures associated with the team as saying the abuse occurred at the federation's headquarters in Kabul and at a training camp in Jordan in February. Ghani called the report "shocking to all Afghans" and pledged a thorough investigation.

At least 14 migrants die off Libya's coast: A Libyan official said at least 14 migrants died off the North African nation's coast while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe. Col. Hisham Aldwaini, a spokesman for Misurata's security forces, said a wooden boat was found off the Libyan port city with two bodies on board. He said 12 other bodies had been thrown into the sea. Aldwaini said 10 migrants were rescued from the boat.

