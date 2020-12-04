Resolving the dispute could restore calm among nations at the heart of U.S. defense strategy in the Middle East, especially as tensions remain high with Iran and as President-elect Joe Biden is poised to enter the White House next month.

However, the three other nations boycotting Qatar — Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — did not immediately acknowledge this burst of optimism. More than a year ago, a similar hope for an end to the dispute quickly faded.

— Associated Press

WEST BANK

Teen killed by Israeli fire, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a 15-year-old Palestinian on Friday during stone-throwing clashes in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, although the Israeli military said its forces had not used live rounds.

The teen was hit by a bullet in the abdomen and was taken for treatment to a hospital in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, where he later died, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had used what she described as “riot dispersal means,” including firing rubber bullets, to confront dozens of Palestinians who were hurling stones at them and trying to roll rocks and burning tires at Israeli vehicles.

“The reports of live-fire use during the riot are not true, and claims about a number of rioters injured and one killed are known,” she said.

— Reuters

Israel arrests man who doused church with fuel: Israeli police said they arrested a Jewish man after he poured a "flammable liquid" inside a church near Jerusalem's Old City, in what they described as a "criminal" incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday's incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane, where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.

Liverpool mayor arrested in fraud probe: The mayor of the English city of Liverpool was arrested over allegations of fraud in building and development contracts, local media said. The Liverpool Echo reported that Joe Anderson was one of five men arrested in an ongoing investigation. Merseyside Police said the men had been arrested but did not identify them, and said they were being questioned "in connection with offenses of bribery and witness intimidation."

Bus plunges off bridge in Brazil, killing at least 14: A bus careened off an overpass in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, killing at least 14 people, according to the Twitter account of the federal highway police in that state. Images on local media showed the smoking bus on its side atop train tracks after falling about 50 feet. The accident happened beside the Piracicaba River. Radio station CBN said that the death toll had reached 14 and that more than 20 people were injured.