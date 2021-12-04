Israel Weingarten, a first responder paramedic from Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, said the Israeli victim was an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s who has been hospitalized in moderate to severe condition.
Video circulated on social media shows Israeli border police shooting the Palestinian man several times, although he was on the ground and apparently incapacitated.
The Israeli security forces “acted as quickly and decisively as expected,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted.
Israeli police later released footage of the incident, which in all lasted around 30 seconds. It shows the Palestinian man crossing the street, turning to stab the ultra-Orthodox man as he passes, then lunging at Israeli police officers before being shot and ultimately killed by them.
— Shira Rubin
Java volcano eruption spews ash, lava: Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted have been evacuated to safety, the country's disaster mitigation agency said Sunday, as the death toll from the disaster climbed to at least 13 and with dozens injured. Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java island, threw up towers of ash and hot clouds Saturday that blanketed nearby villages in East Java province and sent people fleeing in panic. The eruption severed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby district of Lumajang with the city of Malang and wrecked buildings, authorities said.
New Austrian chancellor chosen: Immigration hard-liner Karl Nehammer will be sworn in as Austrian chancellor Monday, the presidency said, after being thrust into leadership by tumult among his conservative People's Party following the resignation of fallen star Sebastian Kurz. Nehammer succeeded Kurz as party chief on Friday and will lead the coalition government with the Greens. He takes over a party in disarray since Kurz stepped down as chancellor in October because he had been placed under criminal investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses. Kurz denies wrongdoing.
U.K. tightens coronavirus travel rules: Britain will require all inbound travelers to take a pre-departure coronavirus test and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said travel restrictions are necessary to slow the spread of the omicron variant while scientists work to understand more about the transmissibility and implications for vaccine effectiveness. The U.K. Health Security Agency said the total number of confirmed Omicron cases had risen to 160.
At least 31 killed in Mali attack: Gunmen attacked a truck carrying civilians in central Mali, killing at least 31 people, a local official said Saturday. The mayor of Bandiagara, Housseini Saye, said the truck was carrying about 50 civilians when the gunmen attacked the vehicle Friday about 10 kilometers outside the town.
— From news services