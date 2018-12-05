EUROPEAN UNION

84 arrested as nations pursue Italian mob

In a probe that underscored an Italian crime syndicate’s role as a leading player in international cocaine trafficking, police in four nations arrested at least 84 suspected mobsters Wednesday in coordinated raids.

Those detained allegedly work for the Italian ’Ndrangheta criminal network, which traffics in cocaine on a global scale.

European officials announced the arrests at the Hague headquarters of Eurojust, the European Union prosecutorial agency set up to bolster the fight against cross-border crime in the 28-nation bloc. Eurojust and the E.U. police agency Europol coordinated the raids.

As well as arresting dozens of suspects in Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, police seized drugs and around 2 million euros ($2.3 million).

It was the second significant mob takedown in as many days. On Tuesday, Italian authorities said they had dismantled the rebuilt upper echelons of the Mafia in the Sicilian capital of Palermo by arresting 46 people.

Eurojust said Wednesday’s raids were the culmination of a two-year investigation of the ’Ndrangheta on allegations of cocaine trafficking, money laundering, bribery and violence.

The probe was the biggest of its kind in Europe, Eurojust said. About four tons of cocaine were traced during the investigation. Cocaine and ecstasy pills also were seized in the raids.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Israeli proof sought on claim of border tunnels

Lebanon’s parliament speaker said Wednesday that Israel has provided no evidence for its claim that Hezbollah has built a network of attack tunnels across the countries’ shared border, as Israel’s prime minister pressed for international condemnation of the militant group.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the area said it will send a team to Israel to “ascertain facts,” calling for full access to all locations along the border.

The Israeli military on Tuesday launched an open-ended operation to destroy what it said was a network of tunnels built by Hezbollah aimed at infiltrating northern Israel.

Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s parliament speaker and an ally of Hezbollah, said Wednesday that Israel offered no “coordinates or information” about the alleged tunnels during the regular weekly meeting held at the U.N. position in southern Lebanon. His comments were carried by the National News Agency.

The Israeli army released photographs, video footage and an illustrative map Tuesday of what it said is the first of several tunnels snaking into Israeli territory that it soon plans to destroy.

Under the U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Hezbollah is barred from operating in southern Lebanon. Israel has long accused it of violating the resolution, while Lebanon says Israel also has breached the terms.

— Associated Press

SOMALIA

U.S. joins raid targeting al-Shabab checkpoints

Somali commandos backed by U.S. forces raided two al-Shabab checkpoints at which the Islamist extremist group extorts money from commercial vehicles, killing several fighters, Somali intelligence officials said Wednesday.

The officials also said two U.S. airstrikes in the area during the overnight raid destroyed an explosives-laden minibus that was prepared for a complex attack on an unspecified location.

The U.S. Africa Command said in a statement that four extremists were killed in a “self-defense airstrike” after U.S. and partner forces came under attack. It said no civilians were involved.

Residents of Awdhegle, a village in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia, said they heard gunfire and blasts. “Something big happened here last night. We only know that al-Shabab was under attack,” one elder said.

The U.S. military has stepped up the fight against al-Shabab since President Trump took office, carrying out more airstrikes in 2017 than in the previous decade.

Al-Shabab uses extortion to fund its high-profile attacks in major cities, collecting millions of dollars a year. The U.S. military, in coordination with Somali forces and an African Union force, has targeted al-Shabab’s finance operations in recent weeks.

— Associated Press

Spanish court again rejects gang-rape conviction in attack: A Spanish court upheld a sexual abuse conviction and nine-year prison sentence for five men who attacked an 18-year-old woman, but judges again acquitted them of gang rape, saying they did not use force, even though they took advantage of the woman's vulnerability. A lower court had handed down the sentence last year, triggering protests in two dozen cities by women's rights advocates. A gang-rape conviction carries a heavier sentence.

7.5-magnitude quake strikes in Pacific near New Caledonia: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck in the southern Pacific Ocean sparked tsunami fears in the region, but there were no initial reports of destructive waves or major damage. The quake hit near the French territory of New Caledonia at a shallow depth, where earthquakes are generally more damaging. It was felt as far away as Vanuatu, about 390 miles away.

Ukrainian ex-pilot on hunger strike in prison: A former Ukrainian military pilot in jail on charges of plotting an attack on parliament said she is refusing food and water to protest blackmail and pressure by investigators. Nadiya Savchenko has been in custody since March and has rejected the charges against her as a bid by President Petro Poroshenko's government to get rid of a powerful challenger before March's presidential vote. She was captured by Russian-allied rebels during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and ended up in a Russian prison. In 2016, she was convicted by Russia but released shortly afterward amid international outrage.

— From news services