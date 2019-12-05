The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in a report Thursday that her office was following “with concern” the Israeli proposal. But Netanyahu told reporters it was Israel’s “full right to do so, if we choose so.”

Netanyahu said his proposal to annex the strategic part of the occupied West Bank was discussed during a late-night meeting in Lisbon with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Netanyahu also said that during his meeting with Pompeo, they agreed to move forward with plans for a joint defense treaty.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Over a dozen stabbed at protest in Baghdad

At least 13 people were stabbed Thursday in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Iraq’s protest movement, stoking fears of infiltration by unknown groups among anti-government demonstrators.

The protesters were attacked just as demonstrators supportive of political parties and Iran-backed militias withdrew from Tahrir, three anti-government protesters and a witness said. There were no fatalities.

The protesters chanted slogans in deference to Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s most powerful Shiite cleric, who has sided with protesters and called for serious electoral reforms. He recently withdrew support for the government, prompting former prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s resignation.

At least 400 people have died since the leaderless uprising shook Iraq on Oct. 1, with thousands of Iraqis calling for an end to the political system that was imposed after the 2003 U.S. invasion.

— Associated Press

Israeli prosecutor intends to indict 7 in submarine purchase: Israel's state prosecutor says he intends to indict seven men, including close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a sweeping graft case related to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines. Shai Nitzan's office said in a statement the seven would be charged with various offenses, among them bribery, money laundering and fraud, pending a hearing. Netanyahu was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the submarine investigation.

Russians pull out of research project with Iran: A Russian state company suspended a research project with Iran because of its decision to resume enriching uranium, a move a senior official says was necessary after the United States canceled a waiver to allow the joint venture. TVEL's decision apparently reflects Moscow's attempt to distance itself from Iranian nuclear activities that violate the 2015 agreement to avoid the U.S. penalties. TVEL was working with Tehran to convert Iran's Fordo nuclear facility to produce radioactive isotopes for medical purposes.

Putin says Russia is open to extend nuclear arms treaty: Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is prepared to immediately extend the only remaining nuclear arms reduction pact with the United States. "Russia is ready to extend the New START accord immediately, before the year's end and without any preconditions," he said at a meeting with military officials. Putin said that Russia has repeatedly offered to extend the treaty, which limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, but that Washington has not replied. The pact expires in 2021.

Typhoon leaves at least 13 dead in Philippines: U.N. humanitarian officials say Typhoon Kammuri reportedly killed 13 people and displaced nearly 400,000 others as it crossed the Philippines, bringing fierce winds and rain this week. Humanitarian experts also reported that more than 1,000 houses were destroyed and thousands more damaged.

— From news services

