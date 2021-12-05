12 Niger soldiers killed in clashes with militants: Gunmen killed 12 soldiers and wounded eight in a clash in southwestern Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said, the latest in a flood of attacks that have killed hundreds this year. Soldiers encountered hundreds of fighters near the village of Funio and came under heavy fire. Dozens of the militants were killed in the fight, the government said. The attack is part of a wave of violence by militant groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that since 2017 has swept across West Africa's Sahel region.