A video posted on social media showed a small army truck speeding into the marchers from behind. Voices can be heard, saying: “The car is coming … Please help! It hit the children … Oh! … Dead! … Run … Run!” The video shows about a dozen people running from the spot.
State television reported that 11 protesters had been arrested, including three injured people.
Security forces have used cars to attack protesters in the past. They have also freely used live ammunition, killing about 1,300 civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.
The use of lethal force by the army and police has led to fewer large-scale protests, which have been replaced by small, quickly organized marches that usually break up at the first sight of the authorities.
The deaths on Sunday could not be immediately confirmed.
A statement by the National Unity Government, an underground opposition group that has set itself up as the country’s parallel administration, decried the incident, in which it said five people were killed and more seriously injured.
About 30 people took part in the march, according to a member of Yangon People’s Strike, the resistance group that organized it.
— Associated Press
SUDAN
Tribal violence kills 24 in Darfur, group says
Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs killed at least 24 people Sunday in Sudan’s western Darfur region, an aid group said. It was the latest bout of intercommunal violence to rock the conflict-stricken region.
The fighting grew out of a financial dispute between two individuals in the Krinding camp for displaced persons in West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.
Regal said Arab militias known as Janjaweed attacked the camp early Sunday, torching and looting properties. At least 35 people were wounded, he said.
The camp is less than 3 miles east of the provincial capital, Genena, and houses displaced people from the Masalit tribe, who have been forced to leave their homes during the Darfur conflict.
The violence in Krinding was the latest to rock West Darfur in recent weeks. Last month, a land dispute between Arabs and non-Arabs in the Jebel Moon area led to clashes that left at least 17 people dead and 12 wounded.
— Associated Press
12 Niger soldiers killed in clashes with militants: Gunmen killed 12 soldiers and wounded eight in a clash in southwestern Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the government said, the latest in a flood of attacks that have killed hundreds this year. Soldiers encountered hundreds of fighters near the village of Funio and came under heavy fire. Dozens of the militants were killed in the fight, the government said. The attack is part of a wave of violence by militant groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that since 2017 has swept across West Africa's Sahel region.
Israel frees ex-prisoner 2 weeks after he ended hunger strike: Israeli authorities have freed a prominent Palestinian prisoner two weeks after striking a deal that ended his 131-day hunger strike, said a prisoner rights group. Kayed Fasfous, 32, had remained in an Israeli hospital since ending his strike on Nov. 23. He was the symbolic figurehead of six hunger-strikers protesting Israel's controversial policy of "administrative detention," which allows suspects to be held indefinitely without charge. The law is rarely applied to Israelis.
Villagers clash with Indian army over mistaken killings: Protesters threw stones and set fire to areas around a camp belonging to security forces in India's remote northeast, with one civilian fatally shot, in renewed violence a day after at least 14 people were killed by soldiers mistakenly believing some of them to be insurgents, officials said. The 14 civilian victims were members of a local tribal group. The top official in Nagaland state said the incident was the result of an intelligence failure. India's northeast is home to a complex web of tribal groups, many of which have launched insurgencies, accusing New Delhi of plundering resources and doing little to improve their lives.
— From news services