ECUADOR

Leader: 'Path' available for Assange to leave

President Lenín Moreno said Thursday that there was a “path” for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave Ecuador’s London embassy, where he has lived for six years under asylum, if he so chooses.

Assange has claimed that Ecuador is seeking to end his asylum and hand him over to the United States, where prosecutors are preparing to pursue a criminal case against him. WikiLeaks has released thousands of classified U.S. military documents, among other disclosures.

“There is a path for Mr. Assange to take the decision to exit into near-freedom,” Moreno said in a local radio interview.

He noted that Assange still faces jail time in Britain for violating bail terms when he sought asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.

The investigation was dropped, but Britain says he will be arrested if leaves the embassy.

Moreno said the sentence for skipping bail would be “not long.” Britain has told Ecuador that his jail time would not exceed six months and that he would not face extradition if he left the embassy.

Assange insists Britain will hand him over to the United States.

— Associated Press

Pakistan ejects 18 international charities: Pakistan is kicking out 18 international charities after rejecting their final appeal to stay. The majority of the groups are U.S.-based. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Twitter that the groups had spread disinformation. It is the latest development in a systematic crackdown on international organizations in Pakistan. Many believe the crackdown is a fallout of a CIA sting operation in which a Pakistani doctor posing as an international aid worker helped identify Osama bin Laden's home, leading U.S. Navy SEALs to track and kill him in 2011.

Rwanda court acquits Kagame critic: Rwanda's high court acquitted a prominent opposition figure of all charges related to her election challenge of President Paul Kagame, saying the prosecution failed to provide proof of insurrection and forgery. Diane Rwigara's mother also was acquitted of inciting insurrection and promoting sectarianism. Rwigara, 37, was arrested after trying to run in last year's election. Critics say Kagame, who is praised for leading Rwanda's recovery from the 1994 genocide, does not tolerate criticism.

U.S. priest accused of abusing Philippine altar boys: Philippine authorities have arrested an American Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting altar boys. A Philippine Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman said the Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks, 77, who has been indicted in Ohio on suspicion of illicit sexual conduct in the Philippines, was arrested in a church in the island province of Biliran. An Ohio court had issued a warrant for the arrest. The U.S. case against Hendricks, who has been living in the Philippines for 37 years, stemmed from complaints from minors allegedly victimized in the Philippines.

— From news services