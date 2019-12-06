Thunberg had said at a news conference earlier that she hoped the COP25 summit would lead to “something concrete.”

“We have been striking now for over a year, and still basically nothing has happened,” she said. “The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power.”

Organizers claimed 500,000 people joined the march, but officials gave no estimate.

— Associated Press

ALGERIA

Thousands march in last rally before vote

Tens of thousands of Algerians took to the streets Friday, making a show of strength at their last weekly protest before a presidential election that they have rejected as meaningless.

The protesters have been demonstrating twice a week since February to demand that the shadowy ruling elite that has controlled Algeria since its 1962 independence give up power.

On Friday in central Algiers, they chanted “We will not vote” and held aloft banners reading “The people are fed up.”

The army, the major force within the Algerian state, sees the Dec. 12 election of a new president as the only way to restore normality after nine months of demonstrations that in April ousted ailing longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The leaderless opposition movement casts the election as pointless if the ruling hierarchy, including the army, continues to wield power, and wants it put off till more top officials step aside.

— Reuters

8 reported killed in attack by suspected Islamists in Kenya: At least eight people were killed when suspected Islamist militants attacked a bus in Kenya near the border with Somalia, the private Citizen TV reported. Stephen Ng'etich, police commander in Wajir county, said the attack occurred in Kutulo, without providing details of casualties. "We suspect al-Shabab was involved," he said, referring to the Islamist militant group from Somalia. Ismail Adan, an area resident, said those killed were ordered out of the bus and shot at close range.

Unrest on anniversary of fatal police shooting in Greece: Clashes broke out in Athens and the port city of Patras, leaving at least two people injured, after marches held to mark the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teen that sparked major riots 11 years ago. In Athens, youths set fire to trash bins and hurled fragments of pavement at police. In Patras, youths threw gasoline bombs. The marches commemorated

the killing of Alexandros Grigoropoulos, 15, who was shot in a 2008 altercation in Athens.

— From news services

