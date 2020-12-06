Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in East Jerusalem when police opened fire. Police said at the time that they were responding to riots in the tense neighborhood and used less-lethal weapons.

In a statement to the Associated Press over the weekend, the Israeli Justice Ministry said its unit for internal police investigations concluded that although the incident was “sad,” there were insufficient grounds for prosecution after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage and other evidence.

It said police were conducting an arrest operation at the time and were targeted by stone throwers. It also said that medical experts could not determine whether the boy had been struck by a bullet or a stone.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Asset freeze targeting 3 rights workers upheld

A court in Egypt on Sunday upheld prosecutors’ decision to freeze the assets of three senior staff members at one of the country’s most prominent human rights groups.

The rights workers were freed Thursday after being arrested last month and slapped with terrorism-related charges. Their release came after an international outcry over the government’s crackdown on one of the last rights groups still operating in Egypt.

The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights tweeted Sunday that a Cairo court handling terrorism-related cases ordered a temporary freeze of “all personal assets and property” of the three members, including Executive Director Gasser Abdel-Razek.

It said the court ruled “without hearing any oral arguments or allowing defense lawyers to even read the freeze order.”

The arrests came after the group hosted diplomats from 13 Western nations to discuss the human rights situation in Egypt. The three were released pending an investigation into charges of belonging to a terrorist group and spreading false information.

Egypt under President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has experienced the heaviest crackdown on dissent in the country’s modern history.

— Associated Press

BAHRAIN

'Uneasy deterrence'

with Iran, official says

The top U.S. Navy official in the Middle East said Sunday that the United States has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high over Iran’s nuclear program.

Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He described having a “healthy respect” for both Iran’s regular navy and the naval forces of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“We have achieved an uneasy deterrence. . . . I have found Iranian activity at sea to be cautious and circumspect and respectful, to not risk unnecessary miscalculation or escalation at sea,” he said.

Iran has not directly seized or targeted a tanker in recent months as it did last year, but a mine struck an oil tanker off Saudi Arabia and a cargo ship near Yemen came under assault recently. Suspicion fell on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.