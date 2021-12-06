Qassim, his wife, two sons and two daughters suffered wounds in the blast, apparently caused by a missile fired from a U.S. drone. The drone was targeting a man on a motorcycle whom Qassim was trying to overtake, according to Qassim and first responders. The blast occurred in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel bastion.
The U.S. military said it conducted a strike from a remotely piloted MQ-9 aircraft Friday near the city of Idlib targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.” An initial review indicates a potential for civilian casualties, it added.
“The possibility of a civilian casualty was immediately self-reported to U.S. Central Command,” said Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman, adding, “We are initiating a full investigation.”
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Settlement plan for East Jerusalem delayed
An Israeli state planning committee on Monday delayed granting further approval to a major settlement project in East Jerusalem that has drawn U.S. and Palestinian concern.
The proposal envisages building up to 9,000 homes for Jewish settlers, which would cement more occupied West Bank lands within Israel’s municipal boundaries for Jerusalem. It received preliminary approval last month.
A Jerusalem district planning and building committee has decided against moving forward, citing the need for an environmental study, according to Israel’s Planning Administration.
Critics say the proposed construction between East Jerusalem and the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank would further dim Palestinian hopes for a future state.
— Reuters
Stricter rules issued for cybertech exports
Israel said Monday that countries interested in buying its cybertechnologies would have to commit to using them to prevent only a limited list of terrorist acts and serious crimes.
The move announced by the Defense Ministry was the latest step in enhancing its oversight amid concern about abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firms such as NSO Group.
Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July, when a group of news organizations reported that NSO’s Pegasus tool had been used to hack into the phones of journalists, officials and rights activists in several countries.
— Reuters