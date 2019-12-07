“If Blue and White will not agree to a unity government, then we must go to the Israeli people and let them choose the next prime minister in a direct election: Netanyahu or Gantz,” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

Blue and White responded, saying: “We are engaged in efforts to avoid costly and unnecessary elections, and not with empty spin aimed at bringing back an election method that has shattered the governance and political system in this country in the past and resulted in complete failure.”

Lawmakers have until midnight Wednesday to find a way out of the current political deadlock or else head back to the polls.

— Reuters

Putin meets with Belarus leader, sparking protest: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met for more than five hours Saturday in Sochi, Russia, holding sensitive talks on deepening ties between the two allies. No agreement was announced, but the meeting triggered a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, by those who fear that closer integration with Russia could erode the post-Soviet independence of Belarus.

At least 18 killed in airstrikes in northwest Syria: Airstrikes on areas in the last major rebel stronghold in northwest Syria killed at least 18 people, including women and children, and wounded others as a three-month truce crumbles, opposition activists said. The airstrikes on Idlib province have intensified over the past few weeks as the government appears to be preparing for an offensive on rebel-held areas east of the province to secure the main highway that links the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once a commercial center.

Rape victim set on fire while headed to court dies in India: An alleged rape victim in northern India who was set on fire while heading to a court hearing in the case has died in a New Delhi hospital, officials said. The woman was attacked in the state of Uttar Pradesh by a group of men that included two of the five she had accused of gang rape last year, police said. The two were out of custody on bail. Five men were arrested in connection with the burn attack, police said.

Yellow-vest activists skirmish with Paris police: Paris police skirmished with yellow-vest activists who joined a wave of protests against the government's overhaul of France's retirement system, as highway blockades and train stoppages by other protesters disrupted weekend travel around the country. A few thousand yellow-vest protesters marched from the Finance Ministry complex on the Seine River through southeast Paris, pushing their year-old demands for economic fairness — and adding the retirement overhaul to their list of grievances. Most marchers were peaceful, but some threw projectiles or pushed riot officers, prompting repeated bursts of tear gas from police. The marchers appear to be emboldened by the biggest national strike-and-protest movement in years, which began Thursday and continued into the weekend, against President Emmanuel Macron's redesign of the pension system.

Rapist hospitalized after apparent poisoning in court: A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after apparently trying to poison himself in a French courtroom when a judge pronounced him guilty of rape and kidnapping that led to death. The dramatic gesture came at the end of a high-profile trial into one of France's bigger cold cases: the 2002 killing of Elodie Kulik, a young woman. DNA evidence later led police to Willy Bardon, who was convicted Friday. French journalists inside the courtroom described seeing Bardon swallow a pill, believed to be filled with pesticide, in the defendant's box. One of his lawyers told Europe 1 radio on Saturday that his client was desperate and convinced of his innocence.

— From news services

