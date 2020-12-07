Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela and allied parties captured 67 percent of seats in the National Assembly in Sunday’s election, said the president of the National Electoral Council.

The National Assembly has been led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó, who has pressed to oust Maduro for nearly two years and end Venezuela’s deepening economic and political crisis. He is backed by Washington and dozens of nations that consider Maduro’s presidency illegitimate.

The election’s outcome, however, appears to weaken both Maduro, who is accused of overseeing a fixed vote, and Guaidó, whose legal claim to the presidency hinges on his role as National Assembly head.

Guaidó’s opposition movement, meanwhile, is holding its own referendum over several days, asking Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro’s rule and hold a new presidential election.

Surveys indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among voters at a time when Venezuela’s crisis is deepening.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

UAE royal buys stake in notorious soccer club

Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, which has gained notoriety for its racist fans and refusal to have an Arab player on its roster, announced Monday that a member of the United Arab Emirates ruling royal family has purchased a 50 percent stake in the team.

The team said Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Nahyan has pledged to invest 300 million shekels, or about $90 million, in the club over the next decade.

The announcement follows Israel’s historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

Beitar, loosely linked to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, is one of Israel’s most storied franchises, winning 13 trophies and counting Israeli presidents and prime ministers among its fans. But in recent years it has drawn attention for being the only major club never to have an Arab player. Israel’s Arab minority makes up roughly 20 percent of the population, and Arab players star on rival teams and the national squad.

Club officials have said in the past that their hands were tied by a hardcore base of fans that wields significant clout over personnel decisions. A small group of fans, known as La Familia, have been known to whoop like monkeys when an opposing team’s player from Africa would touch the ball and chant “death to Arabs” at Arab players in opposing teams.

A statement from the team owner on the deal did not say whether Beitar Jerusalem finally plans on adding Arab players to its roster.

— Associated Press

Unidentified illness leaves 1 dead, 200 hospitalized in India: At least one person has died and about 200 have been hospitalized because of an unidentified illness in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports said. The illness was detected Saturday in the ancient city of Eluru. Since then, patients have experienced symptoms such as nausea, anxiety and loss of consciousness, doctors said. A 45-year-old man hospitalized with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died Sunday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Officials are trying to determine the illness's cause. Water samples from affected areas haven't shown any signs of contamination. The patients are of different ages and have tested negative for the coronavirus and other viral diseases.

Egyptian court extends detention of rights activist: A court in Egypt extended the detention of an activist and researcher who previously worked for one of the country's most prominent rights organizations, the group said. Patrick George Zaki, 28, a student at the University of Bologna in Italy, was detained after landing in Cairo on Feb. 7 for a trip home. He has been jailed pending a probe into accusations of spreading fake news and calling for unauthorized protests. Zaki was a gender rights researcher at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights. A Cairo court renewed Zaki's detention for 45 days, the group said.