While some restaurants and cafes in the city of Jiddah and Riyadh’s upscale hotels had already been allowing unrelated men and women to sit freely, the move codifies a sensitive issue among traditional Saudis, who view gender segregation as a religious requirement.

Restaurants and cafes in Saudi Arabia, including major Western chains, are segregated by “family” sections allocated for women who are out on their own or who are accompanied by male relatives, and “singles” sections for just men. Many also have separate entrances for women and partitions or rooms for families. In smaller restaurants with space issues, women are not allowed in.

In recent years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for broad social changes.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Yemen troop presence cut sharply, leader says

Sudan’s prime minister said Sunday that Khartoum had reduced the number of troops it has in Yemen from a peak of 15,000 to 5,000, confirming a drawdown in a conflict that he said could not be solved militarily.

Abdalla Hamdok, who heads a civilian government formed under an August power-sharing deal with the military after it ousted long-term leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir, gave details of the troop levels on his return from talks in Washington.

Sudanese troops have been deployed as part of a Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against Houthi rebels, who control the capital, Sanaa.

“Regarding Yemen, we said that there is no military solution and there must be a political solution,” Hamdok told reporters.

There had been speculation that Sudan would reduce its troop numbers since the United Arab Emirates said in June that it had scaled down its military presence in Yemen and later withdrew troops from the port of Aden.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

— Reuters

IRAN

Rouhani: New budget bucks U.S. oil embargo

Iran’s president said Sunday that his country will depend less on oil revenue next year, in a new budget that is designed to resist crippling U.S. trade embargoes.

Iran is in the grip of an economic crisis. The U.S. reimposed sanctions that block Iran from selling its crude oil abroad, after President Trump’s decision to withdraw from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The budget sends a message to the world that despite the sanctions, we will manage the country,” President Hassan Rouhani said at the opening session of Parliament.

The proposed budget will counter “maximum pressure and sanctions’’ by the United States, he said.

Iranian media said the submitted budget would raise taxes, sell some government-owned property and add more government bonds. But it was not clear from Rouhani’s speech whether these proposed measures would fully compensate for plummeting oil revenue.

Rouhani added that Iran will also benefit from a $5 billion loan from Russia that is being finalized.

— Associated Press

Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire: Israeli aircraft bombed several sites in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave toward southern Israel. The military said the airstrikes targeted military camps and a naval base for Hamas, the Islamist militant group controlling Gaza. There were no reports of casualties. No Palestinian group asserted responsibility for the rocket fire. The Israeli army said Hamas was responsible for any attack transpiring in Gaza.

Potential Hariri successor withdraws from consideration: A possible candidate for prime minister of Lebanon said he is withdrawing from consideration, prolonging the country's political crisis. Samir Khatib said Lebanon's top Sunni religious authority told him that the community supports the reappointment of former prime minister Saad Hariri, who resigned amid nationwide protests in which demonstrators accused the political elite of corruption and mismanagement. A stalemate ensued over who should head the new government. Protesters also rejected Khatib, deeming the businessman too close to the ruling elite.

— From news services

