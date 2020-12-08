The government official, Redwan Hussein, told reporters that the U.N. employees “broke” two checkpoints and were trying to go through a third when they were fired upon. He said the staffers have since been released.

“They were told in some areas they were not supposed to move. But they indulged themselves in a kind of adventurous expedition,” Hussein said.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric called the report “alarming” and said the four U.N. staffers on Sunday had been trying to assess roads, a key step before larger aid convoys can go in.

Ethiopia’s government is making it clear that it intends to manage the flow of aid, but the United Nations has sought unfettered and neutral access according to international principles. Crucially, the deal allows aid only in areas under Ethiopian government control.

Food, medicines and other aid for about 6 million people — some 1 million of them now displaced — are in the balance.

Ethiopia’s government late last month declared victory in the conflict in Tigray against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The government asserts that the fighting has stopped except for some “sporadic shootings,” but the TPLF has said fighting continues.

ISRAEL

Netanyahu rival leaves Likud to form new bloc

Gideon Saar, the leading rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inside the ruling Likud party, announced Tuesday that he was breaking away to form a new party ahead of elections expected early next year.

In a statement broadcast on national television, Saar said Netanyahu had bungled the management of the health and economic crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and had turned Likud into a tool for personal survival at a time when he is on trial on corruption charges.

Saar said he could not serve under Netanyahu any longer and would seek the prime minister’s post himself as the head of a new party.

Saar, a former aide and senior cabinet minister under Netanyahu, was long considered a rising star in Likud.

But like other Likud members who have risen too fast, he began to be perceived by Netanyahu as a threat. Saar took a break from politics in 2014, then returned to Likud last year, only to be trounced by Netanyahu in a party primary.

While Saar seems unlikely to be a major contender for prime minister in the next elections, he could siphon off nationalist voters who have grown unhappy with Netanyahu. That could complicate Netanyahu’s task of forming a new coalition if an election is held.

Libya's east-based forces seize Turkish-owned vessel : Forces of a renegade commander who rules the eastern half of Libya and was behind a year-long offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, have seized a Turkish cargo vessel heading to the western town of Misurata. The development involving Khalifa Hifter's forces could escalate tensions in Libya because Turkey is the main foreign backer of Hifter's rivals, the U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli, in western Libya. Hifter's forces stopped the vessel off the eastern port town of Derna, a spokesman for the forces said. He said the vessel entered a "no sail" zone and didn't respond to calls. Turkey warned of "dire consequences."