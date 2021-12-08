The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on two Salvadoran officials for their roles in the alleged gang negotiations: Osiris Luna Meza, the vice minister of justice and director of the prison system, and Carlos Amilcar Marroquín, head of a major social welfare agency. The men organized meetings with jailed gang leaders, the department said in a statement.
As part of the negotiations, the department alleged, Bukele’s government “provided financial incentives to Salvadoran gangs MS-13 and 18th Street” in 2020 to ensure that the number of “confirmed homicides” remained low. The gang leaders agreed to back Bukele’s party, New Ideas, in legislative elections in 2021, the department alleged. The party captured a supermajority in congress.
Bukele has denied negotiating with gangs as president or in his previous job as mayor of San Salvador. He has credited his security policies for reducing El Salvador’s homicide rate to its lowest level in more than two decades.
Washington accuses the Salvadoran gangs of terrorizing U.S. communities in New York, Virginia and elsewhere. The Biden administration worries that gang activity in El Salvador is propelling a growing number of migrants to leave for the United States.
— Mary Beth Sheridan and Anna-Catherine Brigida
LEBANON
U.S. reporter freed from detention
Lebanon on Wednesday freed a freelance U.S. journalist detained last month. The release came just hours after two international human rights groups called her detention arbitrary and demanded that she be set free. Nada Homsi said her arrest was part of an intimidation campaign by Lebanon’s security agencies against foreign journalists.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Homsi was arrested without a judicial order on Nov. 16 by Lebanon’s General Security Directorate. The reasons for the raid on her home remain unknown, the groups said.
Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began two years ago, many foreign and local journalists have reported on widespread corruption among the country’s political class, which has been running the nation since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.
Earlier, Homsi’s attorney, Diala Chehade, said security forces raiding Homsi’s Beirut apartment had found a small amount of cannabis. Chehade said the officers then called the public prosecutor, who issued an arrest warrant for Homsi and her partner, a Palestinian national.
Chehade said Homsi had earlier this year raised a Palestinian flag on her apartment. This angered a district administrator, who complained to the army. Army intelligence members then came to the apartment and asked Homsi to remove the flag, which she did, Chehade said.
— Associated Press
7 U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali: The United Nations said seven U.N. peacekeepers were killed and three injured when their vehicle hit an explosive device in Mali. U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said it was one of the highest death tolls in attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Mali. He said the vehicle was carrying peacekeepers from Togo. Attacks on the army by groups linked to al-Qaeda began in 2015. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and U.N. peacekeepers.
— From news services