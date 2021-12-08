7 U.N. peacekeepers killed in Mali: The United Nations said seven U.N. peacekeepers were killed and three injured when their vehicle hit an explosive device in Mali. U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said it was one of the highest death tolls in attacks on U.N. peacekeepers in Mali. He said the vehicle was carrying peacekeepers from Togo. Attacks on the army by groups linked to al-Qaeda began in 2015. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and U.N. peacekeepers.