CHINA

U.S. envoy summoned to protest Huawei case

China summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing on Sunday to protest the detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei in Canada at Washington’s behest and demanded that the United States cancel an order for her arrest.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng “lodged solemn representations and strong protests” with Ambassador Terry Branstad over the detention of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. Meng, who is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade sanctions on Iran, was detained Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver.

Le demanded that Washington vacate the arrest order and said China would take further steps based on the response, according to Xinhua.

Canadian Ambassador John McCallum was summoned Saturday over Meng’s detention, and China issued a similar warning of “grave consequences” if she is not released.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday that President Trump was not aware of the arrest when he had dinner on Dec. 1, the day of Meng’s detention, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Nerve agent survivor fears he will die soon

A British man who was exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok said he is struggling with his eyesight and mobility and fears the poison will kill him within a decade.

Charlie Rowley, 45, fell ill in June near Salisbury, England, after coming into contact with the Soviet-developed nerve agent, used months earlier against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Rowley, Skripal and his daughter survived, but Rowley’s partner, Dawn Sturgess, who also was exposed, died.

Rowley told the Sunday Mirror that he was back in the hospital being treated for meningitis. He said he was going blind, unable to use one arm and “terrified about the future.”

“I’m still worried the Novichok could kill me if I get any sort of virus again — it’s on my mind all the time. I’m dreading getting a cold,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be alive in 10 years.”

Britain accuses Russia of carrying out the poisoning of the Skripals, a claim Moscow denies.

— Associated Press

Brazil's Odebrecht reaches deal with Peruvian prosecutors: Authorities in Peru said Brazilian construction company Odebrecht has agreed to pay a fine of $181 million and provide documents and data on bribes made to Peruvian officials. The deal requires Odebrecht to continue collaborating, making declarations and turning in documents as requested. The company has admitted to paying $800 million to officials throughout the region in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.

Early returns show win for Armenian premier's bloc: Early returns from Armenia's snap parliamentary election show the new prime minister's bloc with a commanding lead. Nikol Pashinyan, 43, took office in May after spearheading large protests over poverty, high unemployment and corruption that forced his predecessor to step down. He pushed for the early vote to win control of parliament, which is dominated by his political foes.

Israel to probe Palestinian's killing: Israel's military opened an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old Palestinian man in the West Bank of Tulkarem after a video surfaced appearing to show him being shot in the back. The military said it was conducting an "operational activity" last week when Palestinians began hurling stones at the troops. The troops responded with live fire and other means. In another incident, the military said seven people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. The military said the shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle.

— From news services