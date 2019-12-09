Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said in a statement that six “fighters” had been injured and that the rocket launch site had been located. Two counterterrorism force members were critically wounded, the military official at the airport said.

The barrage Monday follows similar rocket attacks on military bases in northern and western Iraq last week. U.S. troops were present at all three sites as part of the coalition against the Islamic State militant group.

On Thursday, several rockets hit the Balad air base, which hosts U.S. troops and government contractors and is about 50 miles north of Baghdad. There were no injuries or damage to facilities. Two days earlier, at least five rockets were fired at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province.

No group has asserted responsibility for the attacks, but U.S. officials have said that they believe Iran-backed militias are behind the assaults.

— Erin Cunningham

and Mustafa Salim

EGYPT

Whistleblower gets five-year sentence

A self-exiled Egyptian businessman whose allegations of corruption against his country’s ruling military sparked rare protests has been sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for tax evasion.

Mohamed Ali had released viral videos from Spain earlier this year, pitching himself as a former government insider who witnessed high-level corruption and large-scale misuse of funds as a construction contractor for the military. Ali did not provide evidence to support his claims.

He also called for the downfall of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, a former military officer.

Ali’s videos led to scattered protests against the president in several Egyptian cities in September. Public protest has been almost completely silenced in the past years by draconian measures imposed under Sissi.

According to Monday’s online version of the al-Akhbar daily, a Cairo court sentenced Ali over the weekend to pay about 42 million Egyptian pounds ($2.6 million) after his firm failed to settle a dispute with the government over taxes owed. He was also fined 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,100).

The verdict can be appealed.

Ali had claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the military owes him 220 million Egyptian pounds, or $13 million, for services provided.

Over 15 years of work with the military, Ali said, his company routinely paid bribes to the military’s business arm to secure contracts for lucrative projects.

Over the years, critics have questioned the expanding role of the military in Egypt’s business sector and its economic interests.

— Associated Press

26 reported killed in torrential rains in Uganda: At least 26 people have been killed in floods unleashed by heavy rains in Uganda, the Red Cross said, as authorities urged people in the affected areas to evacuate. Residents are being urged to move away from areas where rivers and streams have burst their banks. Officials have acknowledged the continuing threat from flooding and pledged that relief is forthcoming to hard-hit areas.

U.S. strike kills top extremist in Somalia: Intelligence officials in Somalia said an airstrike by the U.S. military in the country's south killed a senior al-Shabab figure. The strike was conducted in coordination with Somali intelligence, which assisted in tracking the militant. The U.S. Africa Command confirmed the strike and said no civilians were injured or killed.

Vandals damage cars in East Jerusalem's Palestinian section: Vandals slashed the tires of more than 160 vehicles and sprayed slogans such as "Arabs=enemies" in a Palestinian neighborhood of Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, Israeli police said. Authorities were treating the incident as a crime with "nationalistic motives." Elsewhere, Palestinian residents of the volatile West Bank city of Hebron staged a general strike to protest the construction of a new Jewish settlement there. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett presented the plan for the new settlement there early this month.

— From news services

