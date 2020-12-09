Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, responded in a statement carried by state media. “It can be seen from the reckless remarks made by her . . . that she is too eager to further chill the frozen relations between North and South Korea,” Kim said.

“We will never forget her words and she might have to pay dearly for it,” she said.

North Korea is sensitive to what it considers any outside attempt to tarnish its image as it steps up efforts to guard against the pandemic and the economic fallout.

Despite the zero-virus-case claim, North Korea’s state media have repeatedly said there is a “maximum emergency” anti-epidemic campaign in which the North has closed its international borders and isolated residents with suspected symptoms.

Kang said at a forum in Bahrain on Saturday that the pandemic had “made North Korea more North Korea — that is, more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures in dealing with covid-19.”

“They still say they do not have any cases, which is hard to believe,” Kang said. “So, all signs are the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they do not have.”

— Associated Press

ARMENIA

Parliament besieged; leader's ouster sought

Thousands of protesters converged on the parliament building in Armenia’s capital Wednesday to push for the resignation of the former Soviet republic’s prime minister over his handling of the fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nikol Pashinyan’s opponents are angry at a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the region but allowed Azerbaijan to take over wide areas that had been controlled by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.

Armenia’s opposition parties gave Pashinyan an ultimatum to resign by Tuesday, but he has ignored the demand, defending the peace deal as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

About 15,000 protesters marched through downtown Yerevan to parliament on Wednesday, chanting “Nikol, go away!” The opposition has been pushing for Pashinyan’s resignation since the Russia-brokered deal took effect Nov. 10.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

In 44 days of fighting that began in late September, more than 5,600 people were killed on both sides.

— Associated Press

Hezbollah sues Hariri's brother over blast accusation: Lebanon's Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut's port in August, a TV station reported. Hezbollah's al-Manar TV gave no details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri. The blast killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands. It was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer improperly stored at a port warehouse. Since the blast, some of Hezbollah's opponents and others have accused it of storing explosive chemicals at the port.

Spain's ex-king pays tax debt amid financial probes: The law firm representing Juan Carlos I said Spain's former monarch has paid tax authorities nearly 680,000 euros ($821,000) after a voluntary declaration of previously undisclosed income. Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi, where he moved in August after it emerged that he had become the target of investigations in Spain and Switzerland for possible financial wrongdoing.

Two Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in attack, officials say: Two wells in a small oil field in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives in a "terrorist attack," the Oil Ministry and officials said, but overall production from the field was not affected. The ministry gave no details about the assailants behind the explosive devices that targeted the wells in the Khabbaz oil field. In a statement issued through its official channel on Telegram, the Islamic State militant group asserted responsibility for the attack.