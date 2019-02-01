NIGERIA

Boko Haram kills 60 after army leaves town

The Islamist militant group Boko Haram killed at least 60 people in the northeast Nigerian town of Rann on Monday, a day after it was abandoned by the military, Amnesty International and security sources said Friday.

The attack on Rann, home to a camp housing tens of thousands of people displaced by the Islamist insurgency, was one of the group’s bloodiest. It came two weeks after Boko Haram had overrun the same town, signaling its reemergence as a force able to capture army bases.

The bloodshed is a challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular as he seeks a second four-year term in a vote on Feb. 16, having been elected in 2015 partly on a promise to restore security.

A Nigerian army spokesman denied that troops had left the town and that Boko Haram had killed the people.

The two attacks have driven some 40,000 people to flee, many of them into nearby Cameroon, according to aid agencies.

IRELAND

Police seize firearms in probe near border

Irish police seized a substantial quantity of firearms and a suspected explosive device near the border with Northern Ireland on Friday as part of a probe into the activities of militant Irish nationalist groups.

The searches took place near the County Louth village of Omeath, which lies on a small peninsula along the border between European Union-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

The currently seamless border will become the United Kingdom’s only land frontier with the E.U. when it leaves the bloc, scheduled for March 29.

Police on both sides have warned that any hardening of the border as a result of Brexit could be a target for the small number of militant groups still active in Northern Ireland after the 1998 peace deal.

A militant group calling itself the “IRA” said this week that it was behind a recent bombing in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. No one was injured in that blast.

BRAZIL

Rescuers stop to honor victims of dam failure

A week after the deadly collapse of a mining dam in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, dozens paid homage to the 110 people killed and 238 who are still missing.

A ceremony was held at the site of the disaster around 1 p.m., the hour at which the dam breached Jan. 25, unleashing a destructive torrent of reddish-brown mining waste.

Backhoes stopped digging in the mud, and rescuers searching for survivors in the thick mine tailings all looked to the sky as 10 fire department and police helicopters released flower petals over the iron ore mining complex. A priest celebrated a brief Mass near a tall pink cross planted in the mud.

“It is totally devastated, it looks like there has been a war,” said 23-year-old Edvan Cristi, who lost friends who worked at the mine.

A spokesman for the Minas Gerais fire department said after the ceremony that authorities were not calling off the search although no one had been found alive since Saturday.

Former South Korean governor convicted of sex abuse: A South Korean appeals court sentenced a former provincial governor to 3½ years in prison on charges of sexually abusing his secretary, in the highest-profile conviction yet from investigations triggered by the country's growing #MeToo movement. A Seoul High Court official said Ahn Hee-jung was found guilty on most counts after being accused of molestation, sexual assault and abuse of authority. Ahn, 54, had been considered a possible presidential candidate, and was a runner-up to current President Moon Jae-in in the ruling party's presidential primary in April 2017. But he stepped down as governor of South Chungcheong province last March amid public anger over allegations of sexual abuse raised by his then-secretary, Kim Ji-eun.

ICC releases former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo: Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo was freed Friday from detention by the International Criminal Court. Reading a unanimous decision by a five-member appeals panel, presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji ordered Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé "to be released to a state willing to accept them on its territories." The men were acquitted of atrocities charges Jan. 15 but had been kept in detention pending objections by prosecutors, who plan to appeal the acquittal and sought guarantees that the men would return to court if required. A court spokesman said both men had left detention in The Hague "as an interim measure," without giving further details.

