The blueprint, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control. Israeli officials had no immediate comment on Abbas’s remarks.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority’s security forces have long cooperated in policing areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control.

The authority also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA, which continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting the Trump administration’s peace efforts in 2017.

— Reuters

AUSTRALIA

Fires creep toward capital, Canberra

Wildfires encroached on Australia’s national capital, Canberra, on Saturday, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.

The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa, which has been cut off by road closures since Saturday morning. However, the situation was downgraded from emergency level late Saturday to the second level on a three-tier scale of danger because of a fall in temperatures and winds.

Fires across southern Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and scorched more than 10.6 million hectares of land.

— Associated Press

Oil companies request more Mozambique troops: ExxonMobil and Total have asked Mozambique to send more troops to guard their operations in the far north of the country after a surge of attacks by Islamist militants, an industry source and two security consultants said. Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado is home to one of the world's biggest gas finds in the past decade, and both oil majors are working on massive liquefied natural gas projects that could transform the economy.

French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters: French fishermen are temporarily banned from entering the waters of Guernsey because of post-Brexit administrative changes that the authorities expect to resolve in the coming days, the French Agriculture Ministry said Saturday. The agreement on water access to the coasts of Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands near the French coast of Normandy, was based on a European fisheries treaty that expired on Friday night with Britain's exit from the European Union.

Syrian rebels launch attack near Aleppo: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels attacked government-held positions northeast of Aleppo on Saturday, rebel sources and a war monitor said, opening a new front against Syrian army forces that have made significant advances in nearby Idlib in the past week. The attack was focused on territory near the city of al-Bab, which has been controlled by Turkey and its Syrian opposition allies since 2017. Syrian state media made no mention of a new attack. Turkish forces were not taking part, rebel sources said.

Italy allows 363 rescued migrants to disembark: A Spanish nonprofit group said its migrant rescue boat received permission from Italy to disembark 363 passengers after several days in the Mediterranean Sea. The maritime rescue organization Open Arms said its boat, also named Open Arms, took the migrants aboard in five separate operations in international waters. They were rescued from distressed boats launched by Libya-based smugglers over the past few days, the group said.