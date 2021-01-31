The Chinese missions coincided with a U.S. aircraft carrier group entering the South China Sea for what the U.S. military termed a routine deployment.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese aircraft flew into the same waters near the Pratas Islands on Sunday. It added that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft also was present in the same part of the defense zone.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with covid

Capt. Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated Britain in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been hospitalized with covid-19, his daughter said Sunday.

Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to the hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.

She said that over the past few weeks, he had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week. She said he is in a ward, not in an intensive care unit.

Moore became an emblem of hope in the early weeks of the pandemic in April when he walked 100 laps around his garden in England for the National Health Service to coincide with his 100th birthday. He raised about $45 million.

— Associated Press

13 killed in violence in Syria: One Syrian was killed, and four were injured after Kurdish forces opened fire at pro-government demonstrators in a northeastern city, the Syrian Arab News Agency said. It said the demonstrators were protesting the siege on their neighborhood in Hasakah. Separately, two car bombs went off in the northwestern town of Azaz and a village 30 miles away. The blasts, in areas controlled by Syrian opposition fighters allied with Turkey, killed six civilians and six fighters, first responders and opposition media reported.

2 killed, 1 injured in avalanche on Norwegian Arctic island: Two civilian employees of Norway's military were killed and a third injured in an avalanche on a remote Arctic Ocean island inhabited only by troops and researchers of that country. The military said the three were on a leisure trip when they were hit by the avalanche some distance from the military base. One managed to break free after being buried in snow for two hours and returned to the base for help, it said.

Israel kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank: An Israeli soldier fatally shot a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said he had "three knives connected to a stick."

No soldiers were hurt. Video shared on social media shows a man in a sweatshirt walking along the side of a highway. He appears to pull something out of his clothes and begins to run toward a soldier. The soldier appears to fire his weapon, and the man collapses.