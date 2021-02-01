Such suppression orders are common in the Australian and British judicial systems. But the enormous international interest in an Australian criminal trial with global ramifications highlighted the difficulty in enforcing such orders in the digital age.

No foreign news organization has been charged with breaching the suppression order. The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment would prevent such censorship in the United States.

Pell’s five convictions have since been overturned by the High Court, and he has returned to the Vatican after spending 13 months in prison.

The media businesses and journalists had been on trial since November. But the case was resolved Monday after the 12 corporations agreed to plead guilty to 21 charges of breaching a suppression order.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the remaining 58 charges.

No Australian media company published a straight news report of Pell’s convictions, but some directed their audiences to international online reports.

The details of Pell’s first trial were suppressed to prevent prejudicing jurors in a second child abuse trial that he was to face three months later. That trial was canceled over a lack of evidence.

— Associated Press

Mexico investigates officials in deaths of suspected migrants: Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene. State prosecutors have genetically identified two Guatemalans and two Mexicans among the 19 victims, whose bodies were badly charred. Some Guatemalans have said they feared that loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed. The truck had been seized by immigration authorities in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon in December, local media said.

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone: Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone over a southern village near the border with Israel. The Israeli military did not confirm the shoot-down but said a drone had crashed in Lebanese territory. Tensions in the region have been rising over the past months amid Israeli airstrikes on Iran-backed fighters in neighboring Syria. Hezbollah also has vowed to respond to the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike in Syria last year. Israeli warplanes and drones violate Lebanon's airspace almost daily, sometimes to carry out airstrikes in Syria.

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations: Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties in a ceremony held digitally because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the accord, Kosovo is to become just the third country after the United States and Guatemala to have its embassy in Jerusalem. It also is the first European or Muslim-majority country to do so. Most embassies are in Tel Aviv. Much of the international community does not recognize Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war.

5 dead in siege of Mogadishu hotel: At least five people were killed in an attack on a Mogadishu hotel by Somalia's al-Shabab rebels, police said. The siege ended after a gun battle that lasted more than eight hours, and all four attackers were killed, a police spokesman said. The attack also injured 15 people, health authorities said. Al-Shabab asserted responsibility for the attack through its Andalus radio and Somalimemo website.