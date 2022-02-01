His death was confirmed by the director of Monitor Michoacán, Armando Linares, in a video shared on social media.
“One of our colleagues lost his life because three people came and shot him in a vile way, in a cowardly way,” Linares said in the video, clearly distraught. “To our colleague’s family I say that we are not going to leave things like this and that we are going to take them to their final consequences.”
Mexico’s government spokesperson, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, initially condemned the killing on Twitter, saying: “We will work together with the state and municipal government to clarify the case. We will not allow impunity. We defend freedom of expression and the right to information.”
A subsequent tweet from his account said that Toledo worked as an assistant in a law firm, not as a journalist.
Monitor Michoacán’s director said Toledo covered the state government and produced video stories for the Web.
“He kept a low profile, given the threats we had received,” he said in an interview with Milenio.
— Maite Fernández
canada
O'Toole says he will resist removal efforts
The head of Canada’s official opposition Conservatives, under fire after losing an election to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year, says he will resist efforts by some party lawmakers to oust him as their leader.
Unhappy Conservatives say Erin O’Toole pulled the right-leaning party too far into the center during the campaign for the Sept. 20 election, in particular by backing a carbon tax to fight climate change.
Others say he was too slow to show enthusiasm for a truckers’ anti-government protest that is snarling Ottawa, say two senior former Conservative officials.
O’Toole said the move into the political center was necessary to draw moderate voters away from Trudeau’s left-leaning Liberals. The gambit failed, leading to a third consecutive Conservative election loss.
“I’m not going anywhere and I’m not turning back. Canada needs us to be united and serious!” O’Toole tweeted late on Monday.
Some 35 lawmakers have signed a letter calling for an early leadership review, and the 119 Conservative members of parliament could vote on O’Toole’s fate as early as Wednesday.
— Reuters
myanmar
'Silent strikes' mark first coup anniversary
Streets in some of Myanmar’s main cities were nearly deserted on Tuesday as opponents of military rule held “silent strikes,” marking the first anniversary of a coup that led to deadly chaos and snuffed out tentative steps toward democracy.
The United States, Britain and Canada imposed new sanctions on the military and joined other countries in calling for a global halt in arms sales to Myanmar, a year after Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government was overthrown.
On Tuesday, an explosion took place during a procession of military supporters in an eastern border town, two witnesses said. The blast killed two people, said one of the witnesses, and wounded more than 30 others.
State media on Tuesday said junta chief Min Aung Hlaing extended a state of emergency for a further six months.
— Reuters
U.S. warns Sudan over violence against protesters: The United States has made clear to Sudan's military leaders that Washington is prepared to impose additional costs if violence against protesters continues, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.
South Korea signs arms deal with Egypt — South Korea on Tuesday said it signed a $1.6 billion arms deal with Egypt a week after President Biden's administration approved another massive arms sale to the Middle Eastern nation.
— From news services