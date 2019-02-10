INDIA

Death toll at 76 in cases

tied to illegal alcohol

At least 76 people have died in northern India after drinking bootleg liquor, the latest in a string of tragedies linked to illegal alcohol that proved to be poisonous.

The deaths were in two neighboring states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Tainted liquor has killed at least 36 people since Thursday in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, said Alok Kumar Pandey, the local administrator. The district is about 130 miles from New Delhi. Autopsies are not yet complete, Pandey said, and the death toll will probably rise.

In a neighboring district in Uttarakhand, 32 people died after drinking illegal liquor served during a mourning ritual.

Authorities say they think the two incidents are linked, with mourners probably having traveled from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand and brought back liquor to sell.

Separately, eight people died in a village in the district of Kushinagar, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where residents drank tainted liquor at a fair, officials said.

Such deaths are common in India, where illegally brewed alcohol is often consumed for a variety of reasons, including poverty and geographic isolation.

— Joanna Slater

AFRICA

Egypt's Sissi to head

Africa-wide body

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has been elected chairman of the African Union at the continental body’s summit in Ethiopia.

Sissi told the summit he would focus on security on the African continent.

“Counterterrorism requires the identification of those who support and finance it and combating them collectively,” he said. “While we are aware of the difficulty and complexity of the struggle, this remains the only appropriate way to uproot terrorism and eradicate it.”

The rights group Amnesty International warned that Sissi’s chairmanship might undermine the African Union’s human rights mechanisms.

During his tenure, Sissi “has demonstrated a shocking contempt for human rights,” said Najia Bounaim, Amnesty’s director of campaigns for North Africa. “Under his leadership the country has undergone a catastrophic decline in rights and freedoms.”

— Associated Press

Taliban rejects Ghani's offer of local office: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered the Taliban the possibility of opening an office in Afghanistan but the proposal was swiftly spurned by the group. Ghani has expressed alarm at the Taliban shutting his administration out of accelerating peace negotiations with the United States as well as recent Moscow talks with Afghan opposition politicians, and repeated earlier offers to give the group a secure official address "in Kabul, Nangahar or Kandahar by tomorrow" to aid future diplomacy between the two sides. A Taliban spokesman said the group's focus was on international recognition of its office in Doha, Qatar.

Bulgaria to probe third suspect in U.K. ex-spy poisoning: Bulgaria plans to investigate reports that a third suspect in the nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England last year was allegedly involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria, a Bulgarian party official said. The investigative group Bellingcat has reported that a Russian agent traveling under the alias Sergei Vyacheslavovich Fedotov arrived in Bulgaria in April 2015, a few days before Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev was poisoned by an unidentified substance. Gebrev, an arms industry executive, survived.

Right-wing rally draws large crowd in Madrid: Tens of thousands of people joined a right-wing rally in Spain's capital to demand that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez step down for his handling of the Catalonia region's secession crisis. Many in the crowd in Madrid's Plaza de Colon waved the national flag and chanted support for Spain's security forces along with calling for the Socialist premier's resignation. The tensions come ahead of a trial starting in Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday for 12 Catalan separatists facing charges for their roles in a secession attempt in 2017.

Hungary offers incentives for having more children: Hungary's anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban, said the government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children, in what he said was a bid to reverse population decline. The measures include a lifetime income-tax exemption for women who give birth to at least four children. Orban said policies like these, "not immigration," are "Hungary's answer" to downward demographic trends.

Syrian girls reportedly attacked in Berlin: Berlin police were investigating the reported assaults of two Syrian teenagers in the German capital. Germany's DPA news agency reported that an unidentified man punched the girls, ages 15 and 16, multiple times in the face after yelling anti-foreigner slurs at them Friday night. Germany took in more than 1 million asylum seekers in 2015-16.

Women's protest broken up in Sudan: Sudanese security forces used tear gas to break up a crowd of hundreds of people, mostly young women, demonstrating in Omdurman, Sudan's second-largest city, against the detention of women arrested at previous demonstrations, witnesses said. The protests that have spread across Sudan were triggered by a worsening economic crisis and have built into the most sustained period of unrest since President Omar al-Bashir came to power three decades ago.

Ailing Algerian leader confirms bid for fifth term: Algeria's ailing president announced that he will seek a fifth five-year term in April's election in the gas-rich North African nation. President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times a year throughout his fourth term.

Indonesian police use snake to terrorize suspect: Indonesian police acknowledged that officers terrorized a Papuan man with a live snake after a video of the incident circulated online showing the man screaming in fear and his interrogator laughing. Police in Indonesia's easternmost Papua region apologized but also asserted that the snake was not venomous and that officers hadn't beaten the man, who was suspected of theft.

— From news services