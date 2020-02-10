Islamist extremist groups have been recruiting men from the Peuhl ethnic group to their cause, while in turn the armed Dogon militias that have arisen are accused of supporting Mali’s military crackdown on jihadists.

Of the 456 civilian deaths documented by Human Rights Watch, 116 were directly blamed on the Islamist extremists. The remaining 340 killings were acts of communal violence carried out by ethnic-based militias, and the report said the true toll is unknown.

Witnesses told investigators that in one instance last year jihadists had stopped two public transport vehicles that were bringing people back from a market. Armed militants then dragged off 11 men, all of whom belonged to the Dogon ethnic group, at a checkpoint not far from the town of Sevare.

Seven bodies were later found with bullets to the heads; the four other men were never found, security forces told Human Rights Watch.

— Associated Press

EUROPE

Hurricane-force winds move across continent

A storm battered Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains, killing at least seven people and causing severe travel disruptions as it moved eastward across the continent Monday and bore down on Germany.

After striking Britain and Ireland on Sunday, the storm moved on, leaving a trail of damage including power cuts for tens of thousands of homes across Europe.

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter died in Poland after the storm ripped off the roof of a ski rental equipment building in the mountain resort of Bukowina Tatrzanska and sent it hurtling onto people standing near a ski lift, police said. Three people also were injured in the incident.

In Sweden, one man drowned after the boat he and another person were sailing in on the southern lake of Fegen capsized. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing, according to the Aftonbladet daily.

Two men, one in the north of Slovenia and another in southern England, died after their cars were hit by falling trees. And in Germany, a driver died after crashing his truck into a trailer parked by workers clearing storm debris off a highway in the central state of Hesse.

Police in the Czech Republic said the storm likely was to blame for a car accident that killed the man driving and injured a woman passenger. Investigators think a tree fell on the car, which skidded off the road and overturned.

The number of Czech households without electricity reached 290,000.

— Associated Press

Taiwanese air force intercepts Chinese jets: Taiwan's air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own. Taiwan's Defense Ministry denounced the Chinese action as a threat to regional peace and stability. China has been flying what it calls "island encirclement" drills on and off since 2016 when Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen first took office. Beijing believes Tsai, who won reelection last month, wishes to push the island's formal independence.

Uganda attacks locust outbreak: Uganda rushed to respond to the arrival of the biggest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations warned Monday that "we simply cannot afford another major shock" to a region already hit by food insecurity. An emergency government meeting hours after the locusts were spotted inside Uganda on Sunday decided to deploy military forces to help with ground-based pesticide spraying, while two planes for aerial spraying would arrive as soon as possible, a statement said.

Spanish government targets glorification of Franco: Spain's government plans to make it illegal to glorify the regime of former dictator Francisco Franco as part of a reform of the country's criminal code, the Socialist Party said. Franco, who ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975, ordered the execution or imprisonment of tens of thousands of his enemies, while as many as 500,000 people died in the preceding civil war. His nationalist legacy still divides Spain.