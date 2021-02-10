But a study, not yet peer-reviewed, suggested it was poor at preventing mild to moderate disease caused by the variant first detected in South Africa. Experts have said it might still work well against more-severe disease.

The results threw South Africa’s vaccination effort into disarray just as it was about to start administering the AstraZeneca vaccine — the only one authorized for general use in the country.

Officials quickly turned their focus to the one-shot J&J vaccine — which has been approved only for use in studies in South Africa and has not been authorized for general use in any country. The company has applied for emergency-use permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and South Africa’s regulatory authority.

Mkhize assured the public in a nationally broadcast address that the J&J vaccine is safe, noting that it has been tested in 44,000 people. A study in South Africa showed it was 57 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe covid-19 in a test conducted when the variant was dominant. It provides even better protection against severe disease, with 85 percent efficacy after 28 days.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Government aims to set 15 as sexual consent age

France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.

France’s lack of an age of consent and its statutes of limitations have complicated efforts to prosecute alleged perpetrators.

“An act of sexual penetration by an adult on a minor under 15 will be considered a rape,” Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said this week on France-2 television. Perpetrators could no longer cite consent to diminish the charges, he said.

An effort three years ago to set France’s first age of consent in the wake of the global #MeToo movement failed amid legal complications. But it has gained new momentum since accusations emerged last month of incestuous sexual abuse involving a French political expert, Olivier Duhamel.

Under current French law, sexual relations between an adult and a minor under 15 are banned. Yet the law accepts the possibility that someone under 15 is capable of consenting to sex, leading to cases in which an adult is prosecuted for sexual assault instead of rape and, therefore, faces a lighter prison sentence.

— Associated Press

8 sentenced to death for killing publisher in Bangladesh: A special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced to death eight Islamist militants, two of whom are at large, in the 2015 killing of a publisher of books on secularism and atheism. In October 2015, Faisal Abedin Deepan of the Jagriti Prokashoni publishing house was hacked to death near Dhaka University. On the same day, another publisher survived a near-simultaneous attack in Dhaka. Both were publishers of Bangladeshi American writer and blogger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in 2015 in Dhaka.

Ghana suspends parliament amid a surge in covid cases: Ghana's parliament has been suspended for at least three weeks after a surge in covid-19 cases among lawmakers and staff. Speaker Alban Bagbin said at least 17 members of parliament and 151 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Ghana Health Service confirmed that there have been 73,003 cases, including 482 deaths, in the West African nation since the outbreak began last year.

Twitter suspends more India accounts: Twitter said it has suspended some Indian accounts after it was served with blocking orders by the Indian government related to massive farmer protests. None of those accounts belonged to journalists, news organizations, activists or politicians, Twitter said. It temporarily blocked hundreds of accounts last week, including those of news websites. After outrage ensued, the company restored access to those accounts, prompting the government to serve the notice. Thousands of farmers have camped outside New Delhi for over two months in a protest over new agriculture laws . The government identified several Twitter accounts that it said spread misinformation about the protests and incite violence.