Gabriel Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, 18 and 19 at the time of the slaying, were convicted last year of murder and given Italy’s stiffest punishment — life imprisonment. An appeals trial for the two is set to start Thursday.

Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed 11 times by Elder, and his police partner was slightly injured in a scuffle with both defendants near their hotel where the Americans were staying while on holiday.

Natale-Hjorth and Elder said they were acting in self-defense against a pair of men they believed were thugs. Cerciello Rega’s partner testified that the two officers had identified themselves clearly as Carabinieri but were attacked without cause.

The officers were on a plainclothes mission to investigate an alleged extortion attempt by the suspects following a botched attempt to buy cocaine.

Shortly after being arrested, Natale-Hjorth was blindfolded as he sat for questioning.

On Wednesday, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera quoted from transcripts presented at the officer’s trial of phone messaging chats involving several Carabinieri after the arrests.

Some messages demanded that the suspects receive the death penalty — which Italy doesn’t have — or that they be put into a closed room and killed. Another message suggested that the two be “dissolved in acid.”

— Associated Press

Authorities ease stance on transition timeline

Mali’s transitional government has created working groups with members of West Africa’s regional bloc, the African Union and the United Nations to work toward a return to constitutional order, it said Wednesday.

The West African state was hit hard with sanctions last month after the junta that first seized power in a 2020 coup proposed extending its rule until 2025.

Its leaders have thrown out the agreed transition timeline, lashed out at European allies and condemned the measures taken by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), but the transitional administration’s latest statement suggested it is softening its stance as sanctions start to bite.

ECOWAS leaders have said they will gradually ease the sanctions if the transitional government proposes an acceptable timetable for elections.

The consultations will take place within a dialogue group at the ministerial level and a larger working group, both of which will include members of ECOWAS, the A.U. and U.N., the Malian statement said.

— Associated Press

Madagascar's death toll from cyclone rises to 92: The toll of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced, the national disaster management office said. Batsirai landed on Madagascar's east coast on Saturday with winds of 102 mph and peaks of 146 mph, according to the national weather department. Heavy rains caused flooding and significant damage to homes and infrastructure. The cyclone weakened as it moved southeast across the island and then dispersed.

Iran unveils missile with reported regionwide range: Iran unveiled a new missile with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside archrival Israel. State TV reported that the missile uses solid fuel and has a range of 900 miles. The report said the missile has high accuracy and can defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified. Israel's closest point to Iran is 620 miles away. Iran has missiles that can travel up to 1,250 miles.

Nicaragua sentences opposition figure for 'conspiracy': A judge in Nicaragua sentenced former presidential hopeful and journalist Miguel Mora to 13 years in prison for "conspiracy to undermine national integrity." Mora was the latest opposition figure convicted and sentenced after a trial lasting just a few hours. The government of President Daniel Ortega accused Mora of having "promoted economic sanctions" and "incited foreign interference in internal affairs." Mora's hopes to run in the Nov. 7 election were truncated when Ortega ordered him and six other contenders arrested in May and June, allowing Ortega to run almost unopposed.