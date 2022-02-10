The world’s overall score fell to 5.28 out of 10, setting “another dismal record,” the lowest rating since the EIU started producing the index in 2006. The survey found that 6.4 percent of the world lived in a “full democracy” last year, while more than a third lived under authoritarian rule.

The decline did not start with the pandemic, but it has compounded negative trends. From lockdowns to travel bans, the coronavirus led to “an unprecedented withdrawal of civil liberties among developed democracies and authoritarian regimes alike,” the report said.

The United States, which received a “flawed democracy” classification, fell one spot to 26.

— Ellen Francis

East-based lawmakers appoint new premier

Libya’s east-based parliament on Thursday appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters efforts by the United Nations to reconcile the divided country and is likely to produce two parallel administrations.

The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier’s failure to hold elections in December, as agreed to under a U.N.-mediated peace process. The delay has been a blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in Libya.

The lawmakers named former interior minister Fathi Bashagha to replace Abdulhamid Dbeibah and head a new interim government, according to the parliament spokesman.

There was no reaction to the appointment from the interim administration in the capital, Tripoli, but it is expected to deepen divisions in the country. Libya has been racked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and then killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Dbeibah has said he would relinquish his post only to an elected government.

— Associated Press

Activists urge help after 54 die at orphanage

Sudanese activists have taken to social media to appeal for help for a neglected government-run orphanage in the capital where local authorities said 54 children have died in three months.

The death toll has caused outrage in this African country racked by turmoil since an October military coup upended its transition to democratic rule.

The Khartoum orphanage had housed more than 320 children — including 80 with disabilities — whom a government statement described as living in “tragic conditions.”

An official with the Ministry of Social Affairs said sustained funding is urgently needed because donations have drastically declined in recent months and economic conditions are dire. Western governments have halted their aid over the coup, and protests have paralyzed Sudan.

— Associated Press

12 reported injured in attack on Saudi airport near Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said 12 people were injured by falling debris from an attempted drone attack on an airport in the southern Saudi region of Abha, near the border with Yemen. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels asserted responsibility. Saudi air defenses destroyed the drone, the coalition said. Saudi Arabia has been involved in Yemen's civil war since 2015, fighting the Houthis in a bid to help restore the internationally recognized government to power.

Blast targeting Somalia election delegates kills 6: A suicide bomber targeting a minibus full of delegates involved in Somalia's parliamentary elections killed at least six people in Mogadishu, the city's ambulance service said. The militant group al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, asserted responsibility. The blast occurred as the vehicle was passing a busy junction on a road heading to the president's office.