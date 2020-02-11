The shake-up Tuesday also could signal a closer alignment with the Trump administration.

AD

The new chief of staff, presidential aide Andriy Yermak, met with President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in Madrid last summer, seeking a White House meeting for Zelensky while Giuliani pursued investigations sought by Trump of political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

AD

— Natalie Gryvnyak and Robyn Dixon

CHINA

Beijing denies Equifax hacking allegation

The Chinese government Tuesday flatly denied any suggestion that its operatives are conducting cyberattacks or espionage in the United States, following the U.S. Justice Department’s move to charge four members of the Chinese military with a 2017 hack of the Equifax credit reporting agency.

AD

Asked about the allegations by reporters in Beijing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang responded with a staunch statement of denial: “We firmly oppose and combat cyberattacks of any kind. . . . The Chinese government, military and relevant personnel never engage in cybertheft of trade secrets.”

Prosecutors alleged in a nine-count indictment filed Monday in federal court in Atlanta that four members of the People’s Liberation Army hacked into Equifax’s systems.

AD

They are accused of stealing the personal data of about 145 million people as well as company trade secrets.

— Anna Fifield

Suicide bombing leaves 6 dead in Kabul: After months of relative calm in Kabul, a suicide bombing Tuesday outside a military academy left at least six dead, including two civilians, and 12 wounded, according to the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs. The military academy in Kabul has been the target of attacks in the past claimed by the Islamic State. No group immediately asserted responsibility for the latest attack. Bombings in the Afghan capital have dropped off in recent months as peace talks between the United States and Taliban insurgents reached a critical stage.

AD

Modi's party loses state election for India's capital: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal ruling party has conceded defeat in a hard-fought state election for control of India's capital, Delhi, the most significant test of his popularity after his religion-based citizenship law led to widespread protests across the country. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in seven seats in the state assembly, up from their previous total of three. But the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was set to retain power as it swept ahead in 63 of the 70 seats, Election Commission data showed Tuesday.

AD

Turkey claims 51 Syrian soldiers killed by rebels: Turkey says 51 Syrian soldiers were killed in northwest Syria as Turkish-backed rebels struck back against Russian-supported government forces who had made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent bastion in the country. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense cited sources on the ground for the information, adding that two Syrian tanks and one ammunition store were destroyed, as well. The flare-up in fighting has given rise to some of the most serious confrontations between Ankara and Damascus in the nine-year conflict.

London police start use of facial-recognition system: London police have started using facial-recognition cameras to automatically scan for wanted people. Surveillance cameras mounted on a blue police van Tuesday monitored people coming out of a shopping center in Stratford, in east London. Police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts about a lack of accuracy and bias in the system.