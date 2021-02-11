Officials had confirmed a case of Ebola on Sunday in another woman from Biena, in eastern Congo. The governor’s delegate in the zone said the cases have created panic among residents.

Syalita said the second victim’s body was handled by community members before burial. Ebola is spread through bodily fluids, and corpses are especially infectious.

While the original source of contamination is still unknown, the first woman was the wife of an Ebola survivor, officials said.

The cases come less than three months after the end of Congo’s 11th Ebola outbreak, in the west. A 2018 outbreak in the east was the second deadliest in the world, killing 2,299 people.

— Associated Press

VATICAN

Charity confirms abuse claim against founder

A pontifical foundation has admitted that its late founder was credibly accused of sexually assaulting an employee, who came forward in 2010 after learning the priest was being considered for beatification.

Aid to the Church in Need, which raises money to build churches and train priests in poor countries, said it “deeply regrets” and condemns the alleged behavior of the Rev. Werenfried van Straaten, who died in 2003.

The Germany-based charity posted a statement on its website Wednesday after the German newspaper Die Zeit reported on the allegations, the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against founders of Vatican-sanctioned religious orders, movements and charities.

Aid to the Church in Need said it paid the woman $12,000 for her suffering, plus $7,269 for her pension. She was 23 at the time.

The charity, which van Straaten founded in 1947, said the claims were reported to the Vatican, which found no other similar claims against him.

— Associated Press

Saudi coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had destroyed a ballistic missile that Yemen's Houthi rebels launched toward the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state media reported. The coalition also said it had foiled an explosives-laden drone sent by the Iran-aligned rebels toward the same city.

Israel says Hamas arsenal has grown: The Hamas militant group ruling the Gaza Strip has replenished its arsenal since a 2014 war with Israel and has a vast collection of rockets, guided missiles and drones, a senior Israeli military commander said. According to Israeli estimates, Hamas has 7,000 rockets, as well as 300 antitank and 100 antiaircraft missiles, said the commander, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under military rules. It also has acquired dozens of drones, he said.

Boy killed by rocket in Pakistan: Rockets fired by militants in Afghanistan killed a 5-year-old boy and injured seven other children in northwest Pakistan, the army said. The rocket struck in Bajur, a former tribal region that was once a Taliban bastion.