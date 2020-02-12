The policy has been a key element of President Trump’s push to curb irregular immigration and asylum claims.

“The numbers . . . show a significant fall,” Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a news conference Wednesday.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said about 2,000 migrants were sent to Mexico under the program in January, down from a peak of around 12,000 in August last year. It said it expected the number would continue to fall in February.

AD

AD

Earlier, Ebrard said the number of people waiting in Mexico for a U.S. hearing had at one point reached up to 50,000 people per month. However, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security data through January, a total of about 57,000 non-Mexican migrants have been returned since MPP started. DHS has not released the number of migrants still pursuing their cases from Mexico.

— Reuters

IRAQ

NATO will expand training mission

NATO defense ministers have agreed to expand the alliance’s training mission in Iraq,

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, responding to a demand by President Trump for NATO to do more in the Middle East.

AD

NATO will take over some of the training activities carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, meaning the decision does not require more Western troops in Iraq but would be with the consent of Iraq’s government.

AD

NATO and the coalition have noncombat, “train-and-advise” missions in Iraq, but both were suspended over fears of instability after a U.S. strike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad on Jan. 3. The NATO mission will restart as soon as possible, Stoltenberg said.

NATO diplomats said coalition troops could move across and work under a NATO flag starting in mid-2020.

— Reuters

ITALY

Senate clears way for prosecution of Salvini

The Italian Senate voted by a large margin Wednesday to allow the prosecution of right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini for making 131 rescued migrants remain on a coast guard vessel for days when he was Italy’s interior minister.

AD

Salvini’s fellow senators let stand a Senate commission’s vote to lift his immunity as a lawmaker so Italy’s Tribunal of Ministers can decide if he effectively held the migrants hostage last summer.

AD

The Senate vote fell 84 short of the number needed to overturn the commission decision. Salvini insisted in the pre-vote debate that he would be proud to stand trial for defending Italy’s borders, but senators from his anti-migrant League party skipped the vote.

Politicians from Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s ruling coalition have contended Salvini wants to boost his popularity among voters by casting himself as a martyr.

Opinion polls have pegged Salvini as one of Italy’s most popular leaders. However, a trial could derail his ambitions to put the League back in power and to become Italy’s premier.

AD

— Associated Press

Arrest made in slaying of journalist in N. Ireland: Police in Northern Ireland charged a 52-year-old man with murdering Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead during a riot involving Irish Republican Army dissidents last year. The killing caused widespread shock in a region still scarred by decades of violence known as the Troubles. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man, who has not been identified, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and "professing to be a member of a proscribed organization." McKee, 29, was observing anti-police rioting when she was killed in April. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group, said its members shot McKee by accident while firing at police.

AD

Conservative to run for leadership of Merkel's party: Conservative Friedrich Merz plans to run for the leadership of Germany's Christian Democrats after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said this week she would give up the post and her ambitions of succeeding Chancellor Angela Merkel, local media reported. Merz, who lost to Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, has quit asset manager Blackrock to focus on politics.