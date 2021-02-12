Ministers have warned that the move will worsen the situation and might cause the health system to collapse. “The situation is serious,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday evening after meeting President Milos Zeman.

AD

Opposition parties say the current lockdown isn’t working and accused Babis of not doing enough for businesses and others affected by restrictions.

AD

The state of emergency will expire Sunday after 132 days.

— Associated Press

BELGIUM

Officer gets suspended term in migrant death

A Belgian court handed a one-year suspended prison sentence to a police officer Friday in the shooting death of a 2-year-old who was in a van during a high-speed chase of suspected migrant smugglers.

The court in the southern city of Mons ruled that the officer’s version of an accidental shooting was credible but also found that he had a share of responsibility for the child’s death.

AD

According to local media, the van’s driver received four years in prison while another alleged smuggler was acquitted. The van had been headed to Britain.

In May 2018, police wanted to check on a suspicious van and gave chase when the driver tried to evade them. Police shot at the van, striking Kurdish 2-year-old Mawda Shawri in the head. She later died of her wounds.



AD

Mawda’s death became a symbol for many Belgians of the injustice that migrants face. On Friday, protesters gathered to support Mawda’s family.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Residents make most of looser restrictions

For Krzysztof Bielecki, Friday was a day at the movies, as he took advantage of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Poland that has let him enjoy his favorite hobby once more.

AD

Hotels, cinemas, and theaters reopened at a maximum of half their usual capacity in a cautious move designed to ease restrictions without spurring a new surge in cases.



Bielecki, 35, started his day at an art-house cinema in central Warsaw and planned to spend much of the rest of the day crossing the city to find open cinemas. “I definitely plan . . . to see many films today,” he said.

The government will decide in two weeks whether the looser restrictions can be maintained. Many cinema chains remained shut because of the uncertainty.

AD

The number of new infections has leveled off in recent weeks. On Friday, Poland reported 6,379 new cases and 247 deaths.

AD

Ski slopes and swimming pools also were able to reopen, but gyms will remain closed and restaurants will still be able to provide only carryout meals.

— Reuters

Tajikistan quake rattles north India, Pakistan: A strong earthquake struck Tajikistan, and the tremors were felt as far away as northern India and Pakistan, witnesses said. Many residents ran out of their homes, but no major damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.9-magnitude quake was centered 55 miles west of the town of Murghob. The Tajikistan Emergency Situations Ministry said the epicenter was 260 miles east of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

Congo park announces first gorilla birth of 2021: Congo's Virunga National Park has announced the birth of a male gorilla, the first baby this year for the park that says its mountain gorilla families have been instrumental in raising the threatened species' global population. The newborn was discovered by rangers Thursday during a routine check in the park. Virunga is home to some of the world's last mountain gorillas, whose population now stands at more than 1,000. There were 17 gorilla births in the park last year, the park said.

British lawyer Karim Khan elected next ICC prosecutor: Member states of the International Criminal Court elected British lawyer Karim Khan the next prosecutor of the war crimes tribunal, ending a drawn-out and divisive process to replace Fatou Bensouda when her nine-year term expires in June.