Local media reported that more than a dozen schools and some family health clinics closed because of the gunfire.
Some people protested the operation, demanding to see the bodies of those who were killed.
Police said the raid targeted criminals planning attacks against security forces occupying the Jacarezinho favela, where the state has launched its “Integrated City” initiative to reclaim territory from gangs.
— Associated Press
Ruling party moves to ease strife with E.U.
Poland’s ruling nationalists proposed a bill Friday aimed at easing a dispute with the European Union over judiciary independence and unlocking access to E.U. funds.
In October, the E.U.’s top court ruled that Poland must pay $1.13 million a day in fines for maintaining a disciplinary chamber for judges that it says is not independent and breaches E.U. law. The head of the E.U.’s executive branch has said Poland will have to undo the system to unlock billions of dollars in aid.
Under the proposal by a group of Law and Justice lawmakers, the chamber would remain, but only for prosecutors, advocates and other legal professions.
Critics say the measure fails to touch on the basic problem of Polish judicial reform under the ruling party — the politicized appointment of judges.
— Reuters
Telegram channels blocked in Germany: Messenger service Telegram, which has proved popular with far-right groups and people opposed to coronavirus restrictions, has blocked 64 of its channels in Germany, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported without giving a source for the information. The move came after Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office sent shutdown requests to the messenger service. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
France deploys police officers to counter 'freedom convoy': France mobilized thousands of police officers, armored personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in Paris to keep out convoys of motorists converging for a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Inspired by the horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" protests in Canada, motorists were expected to gather outside Paris ahead of the weekend and seek to defy a police order not to enter the city.
— From news services