The country’s economy is teetering on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming into Afghanistan with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban. Afghanistan has about $9 billion in assets overseas, including the $7 billion in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden’s order, signed Friday, allocates the other $3.5 billion in Afghan assets to a trust fund to be managed by the United Nations to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans.

Advertisement

Afghanistan’s Central Bank called on Biden to reverse his order and release the funds to it, saying in a statement that they belonged to the people of Afghanistan and not a government, party or group.

— Associated Press

Family killed in Syrian government artillery strike: Six people from the same family, including two children, were killed in a Syrian military artillery strike on a rebel-held village in northwest Syria, opposition activists said. Nearby residents said the family was outside their house enjoying sunny weather and drinking tea when the shell struck. Low-flying reconnaissance aircraft circled the area, Maarat al-Naasan village in Idlib province, after the strike.

Story continues below advertisement

Armed group shows support for Libya's interim prime minister: A convoy of more than 100 vehicles with armed fighters moved into Tripoli from the Libyan city of Misurata on Saturday to shore up the interim prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, amid a push by the parliament to oust him. Dbeibah has sworn he will hand over power only after an election. The convoy's arrival underscored the danger of renewed fighting in Libya as the crisis plays out.

Advertisement

French troops kill scores of militants in West Africa: French troops killed 40 militants on the Benin-Burkina Faso border in West Africa's Sahel region, the French government said on Saturday. The action followed an attack on park rangers in northern Benin on Tuesday in which a French national was among eight people killed.

Turkmenistan to hold presidential election early: Turkmenistan will hold an early presidential election on March 12, a Central Election Commission official said, after President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov hinted he planned to resign, two years before his current term ends. In a speech to the upper house late Friday, Berdymukhammedov said he had made "a tough decision" and decided that it was time to give way to "young leaders."