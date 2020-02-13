Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of parliament’s Saeroon bloc, issued an 18-point code of conduct Sunday for protesters in which he cautioned against the mixing of male and female protesters. In response, the women flooded the streets of Baghdad and the southern city of Nasiriyah.

“Whoever accuses women of being weak doesn’t understand Iraq,” said protester Baan Jaafar, 35. “We will continue to defend our rights through demonstrations and participate in the decision to build a new Iraq after the demonstrations.”

— Associated Press

IRELAND

Center-right party rejects Sinn Fein

Ireland’s largest party, Fianna Fail, says it will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time.

The decision effectively leaves Ireland’s two dominant center-right parties — Fianna Fail and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael — with a choice of joining forces or risking an election that could further boost Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army, shocked the establishment by securing the most votes in a national election last weekend. Its vote almost doubled to 24 percent on promises of mass state house-building, a rent freeze and across-the-board increases in public spending. But the low number of candidates it ran meant it was edged into second by number of seats.

Fianna Fail, which has 38 seats in a fractured 160-seat Parliament, said it will seek to form a government that does not include Sinn Fein’s 37 seats.

— Reuters

U.S. military acknowledges death of Syrian: The U.S. military has acknowledged its troops fired on and killed a Syrian combatant when government supporters attacked an American convoy in northeastern Syria a day earlier. The clash Wednesday was a rare direct confrontation between a Syrian pro-government group and U.S. troops deployed in the increasingly crowded terrain near the border with Iraq and Turkey. A convoy of U.S. armored vehicles drove into a government-controlled area and was attacked by pro-government supporters. A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, Col. Myles Caggins, said the U.S. soldiers had come under fire and responded in self-defense.

Venezuela asks Hague to prosecute U.S. over sanctions: Venezuela has asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate U.S. officials for what it called crimes against humanity resulting from sanctions imposed by Washington, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said. However, the filing in The Hague by Caracas against its political rival does not automatically lead to an investigation and the ICC does not hear cases between states. The United States has targeted Caracas with sanctions and, like dozens of other countries, recognizes opposition politician Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate interim leader.

Johnson forces out British finance minister: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister for refusing to toe the line, a sign the prime minister was tightening his control in a government reshuffle designed to deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit. Johnson, who had wanted to minimize any disruption from his long-planned cabinet revamp, quickly replaced Sajid Javid with his deputy Rishi Sunak, a loyal supporter of the prime minister who is often put before the media to sell government policy.

Malian government troops reach Kidal: More than 200 Malian troops reached the northern city of Kidal, the army says, in the military's first permanent deployment there since being chased out by Tuareg separatist rebels in 2014. It marks a symbolic victory for the government's efforts to restore state authority in northern Mali and implement a 2015 peace deal with the rebels that promised greater local autonomy in exchange for the return of state forces.