A statement signed by military ruler Gen. Min Aung Hlaing ordered the suspension of three sections of the laws “protecting the privacy and security of the citizens,” which had been introduced after Myanmar opened up from half a century of army rule.

The sections suspended include the requirement for a court order to detain prisoners beyond 24 hours and constraints on security forces’ ability to enter — and if need be damage — private property to search it or make arrests. The suspension also frees authorities to spy on all communications.

The statement gave no specific end date.

The coup has prompted the biggest street protests in more than a decade and has been denounced by Western countries, with the United States announcing some sanctions on the ruling generals and other countries also considering measures.

— Reuters

JAPAN

Strong earthquake hits near Fukushima

A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest. The same northeastern area was slammed by a quake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster in March 2011.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns nearly 10 years ago. There were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area, a government spokesperson said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3. Experts warned of aftershocks over the next several days, including possibly larger quakes.

— Associated Press

Tanker explosion at Afghan-Iran border causes huge fire: A fuel tanker exploded at the Islam Qala crossing in Afghanistan's western Herat province on the Iranian border, injuring at least seven people and causing a fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blast. Herat's provincial governor said Afghan first responders did not have the means to put out the fire and requested support from Iran in the form of firefighting aircraft.

Blasts in Afghanistan kill security force members: At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern provinces, officials said, adding that three civilians were injured in the east. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the three attacks, which come amid an upsurge in violence in Afghanistan as clashes intensify between government forces and Taliban insurgents.