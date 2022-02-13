Imran said police rushed to the scene, where a man was seen surrounded by an angry crowd. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates reportedly tried to take custody of the man, but the group began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring Iqbal and slightly injuring the other officers.

Munawar Gujjar, chief of Tulamba police station, said that he rushed reinforcements to the mosque but that they did not arrive in time. The mob stoned the man to death and hanged his body from a tree.

“The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and, according to his family, often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” Gujjar said.

In December, a Sri Lankan manager of a sporting goods factory in Punjab was lynched after workers accused him of blasphemy.

— Associated Press

Leader tightens grip on judiciary with decree

Tunisia’s president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer in a move his foes call a coup.

President Kais Saied outraged his opponents and alarmed democratic foreign allies with his announcement last week that he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, a body that guaranteed judicial independence.

Saied accused the council of acting for political interests and on Sunday issued a decree creating a temporary council to oversee the judiciary.

The decree also said he has the right to object to the promotion or nomination of any judge and is responsible for proposing judicial reforms, effectively giving Saied sole power over the justice system.

The judiciary was seen as the last remaining institutional check on Saied after he suspended parliament last year and said he could rule by decree.

Several thousand people took to the streets of the capital, Tunis, on Sunday to protest the moves.

— Reuters

Iraqi court bans ex-foreign minister from presidency: Iraq's top court banned veteran Kurdish politician Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister, from the presidency, citing lingering corruption allegations. The ruling is likely to prolong a standoff among factions over who should be the next president and prime minister. The Federal Supreme Court last week temporarily suspended Zebari's nomination after four lawmakers filed a petition. The allegations against him stem from his time as finance minister. He was never convicted.

Big waves drown 11 on beach in Indonesia: Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia's East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said. The 11 were part of a group of 24 people who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said. A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at Payangan Beach, the officials said.