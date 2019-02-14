SYRIA

ISIS fighters down to their last square mile

Islamic State militants clung to their last square mile of land in eastern Syria on Thursday with an unknown number of civilians trapped inside, officials said.

U.S.-backed forces conducted precision operations targeting the militants’ outposts in the town of Baghouz and worked to clear surrounding villages of remaining fighters, officials with the Kurdish-led forces said.

Thousands of people, including many foreign fighters and their families, have emerged from the area in the past few weeks amid ferocious fighting as the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces closed in from three sides.

They include scores of militants who surrendered to the SDF on Wednesday night, but the exodus of civilians has slowed.

“The battle continues but the pace has changed. . . . There are advances but very slow,” said an SDF official known as Mervan.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Parliament votes to lift term limit for Sissi

Egypt’s parliament voted overwhelmingly Thursday to ensure that President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi remains in office until as late as 2034, long past a current term limit, while delivering him broad powers that will deepen his control over the Arab world’s most populous nation.

Parliament Speaker Ali Abdelaal said 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat assembly — or more than the two-thirds majority needed — voted in favor of the proposed constitutional amendments. The proposed changes are now headed for review in a parliamentary committee and then will return for a second vote in the assembly.

If approved on that vote, the proposal will face a national referendum by the summer.

Thursday’s passage of the proposal came despite outrage by critics who fear that the measures will give unprecedented dictatorial powers to Sissi, whose current term ends in 2022.

— Sudarsan Raghavan

Bomb blast kills Shiite militia commander in Iraq: Hussein Attiyeh, a commander in a militia headed by populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, was killed by a roadside bomb along with eight other militia members, officials said. The blast occurred on a road in the Makhoul Mountains about 60 miles north of Baghdad. The Saraya al-Salam militia, or the Peace Brigades, manages security for the nearby Shiite holy city of Samarra. No group had claimed the bombing, though the Islamic State has claimed similar attacks.

Venezuelan attorney general launches probe of Guaidó: Venezuela's chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into opposition leader Juan Guaidó's appointment of a transitional board of directors for the state oil company. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said the move by Guaidó is part of an illegal power grab backed by foreign governments. He said envoys of Guaidó's self-declared interim government also are being investigated. Guaidó has support from the United States, which is urging socialist President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

Ni­ger­ian militants threaten economy over election: A militant group in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta has threatened to cripple the economy if President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected Saturday. The Niger Delta Avengers — who want their southern area to get a greater share of the oil revenue it produces — said they backed opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar and his vows to devolve more power to the regions. The Niger Delta Avengers were behind a 2016 wave of violence, including attacks on pipelines and other facilities, that helped push Nigeria into recession.

More than 900 die of measles in Madagascar: At least 922 children and young adults have died of measles in Madagascar since October, despite a huge emergency vaccination program, the World Health Organization said. The Indian Ocean island is among Africa's poorest countries, and in 2017 only 58 percent of the population had been vaccinated against measles.

— From news services