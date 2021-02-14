No arrests were immediately reported.

When Navalny’s team first urged people to take part in the cellphone protests, many responded with jokes and skepticism. After two weekends of nationwide demonstrations, the new protest format looked to some like a retreat.

AD

Yet Russian officials spent days trying to blacken the protests. Officials accused Navalny’s allies of acting on NATO’s instructions. Kremlin-backed television channels warned that flashlight rallies were part of major uprisings around the world. State news agencies cited unnamed sources as saying that a terrorist group was plotting attacks during unapproved mass protests.

AD

The suppression attempts represent a change of tactics for Russian authorities, who used to ignore Navalny.

“Navalny went from a person whose name is not allowed to be mentioned to the main subject of discussion” on state TV, said Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

AD

Pevchikh credited Navalny’s latest exposé● for the sudden surge in attention. His foundation’s two-hour video alleging that a lavish palace on the Black Sea was built for President Vladimir Putin through corruption has been watched more than 111 million times on YouTube since Jan. 19.

The video went up two days after Navalny was arrested upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. The Russian government denies involvement.

AD

— Associated Press

Japan approves its first coronavirus vaccine for use: Japan has formally approved its first coronavirus vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but the campaign would still be months behind the United States and many other countries. Japan's Health Ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer and partner BioNTech. About 20,000 front-line medical workers at hospitals in Japan will get their first shots beginning Wednesday. About 3.7 million other medical workers will be next, followed by elderly people. By June, it is expected that all others in the country will be eligible.

AD

Lebanon begins coronavirus inoculations: Lebanon has administered its first jabs of coronavirus vaccine, with an intensive care unit physician and a 93-year-old comedian becoming the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech doses. The inoculation campaign was launched a day after Lebanon received its first batch of the vaccine. Lebanon is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases. It has registered almost 340,000 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths since its first confirmed case last February. After record coronavirus deaths and infections, Lebanon imposed its strictest lockdown yet in early January, with 24-hour curfews and only basic services operating. The lockdown is slowly easing.

AD

Iran test-fires short-range 'smart' missile: Iran's army has test-fired a sophisticated short-range missile, state media reported. The report by the Islamic Republic News Agency quoted the chief of the army's ground forces as saying that the missile's range was about 185 miles. Iran's army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of traveling up to 1,250 miles are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps.

11 killed in rebel raids in Congo, authorities say: Eleven people were killed in Congo when rebels attacked two military posts in the southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi, authorities said. Security forces repelled the twin attacks by dozens of armed militants, provincial Interior Minister Moise Mpanga said in a video statement. Three soldiers, seven rebels and a 10-year-old girl died, he said.