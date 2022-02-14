The four defendants in the case have been charged with complicity in the attack and “criminal terrorist association.” Prosecutors have said the men, all born in France, had been in contact with the attackers.

Three of the men appeared in the dock in a courthouse in Paris. The fourth, Rachid Kassim, who prosecutors say contacted the attackers from Syria and encouraged them to kill the priest, is being tried in absentia.

The U.S. military said it targeted Kassim, whom it described as a senior Islamic State militant, in a strike near the city of Mosul, Iraq, in February 2017, though it did not say whether he was killed.

Hamel’s murder was the first Islamist militant attack on a church in Western Europe and occurred 12 days after a Tunisian man pledging allegiance to the Islamic State drove his truck through Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 84.

More than 230 people were killed in Islamist-inspired attacks between 2015 and 2017 in France.

— Reuters

Ex-official detained again ahead of protest

Sudan’s military authorities have arrested a former senior government official for a second time, his party said, and at least two demonstrators were reportedly killed as thousands again took to the streets across the country on Monday to protest an October military coup.

The Unionist Alliance party said Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, was detained Sunday in the capital, Khartoum.

Suliman was also deputy head of a government-run agency tasked with dismantling the legacy of former autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s regime. Security forces arrested two former members of the agency on Sunday, as well, according to a security official

Suliman was earlier detained in the Oct. 25 coup and released a month later as part of a deal between the military and then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Several former government officials and activists have been detained in recent weeks as the military rulers have stepped up their crackdown on anti-coup groups.

The takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule, which began after three decades of international isolation under Bashir, who was ousted in 2019 after a popular uprising.

Protesters once again marched in Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, on Monday, demanding the establishment of a fully civilian government to lead the transition, according to the pro-democracy movement. There were protests in other cities, too.

Security forces violently broke up protests in multiple places in Khartoum and Omdurman, using live ammunition and tear gas, an activist said. At least two men were fatally shot, he said. The Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks protester casualties, said the first was shot in his neck and chest in Khartoum and the second on his shoulder in Omdurman.

— Associated Press

Fire erupts at military base in Iran: A fire erupted at a military base in western Iran, state-linked media reported, the latest accident affecting the country's infrastructure in recent months. The fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to the powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps in Kermanshah province, Nournews reported. The blaze damaged a shed but did not cause any casualties. The day before, there were unconfirmed reports about explosions in northern Kermanshah, where missile and military sites are located. Such sensitive sites have been the target of past attacks blamed on Israel.

Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon: A Pakistani man sentenced to life in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the family said. Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called "shameful" pictures on Facebook. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but his parents had sought his release. Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim's family to pardon a convicted killer.