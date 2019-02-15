RUSSIA

U.S. financier arrested on fraud allegations

Michael Calvey, one of the most prominent U.S. investors based in Russia, faced fraud allegations in a Moscow courtroom on Friday in a case that could raise fresh doubts about the country’s ability to attract foreign capital.

Calvey, who was taken into custody, denied the allegations in court and said he was ready to cooperate in the police probe, according to Russian media.

His private equity firm, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, said Russian authorities had detained him and three employees as a result of a shareholder dispute at a bank, Orient Express, in which the firm holds a stake.

A Moscow court notice showed that Calvey had been detained on suspicion of “fraud carried out by an organized group.” Such a crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Russian criminal code.

Calvey, 51, founded Baring Vostok in Moscow in 1994. The firm says it has invested $2.8 billion from North American pension funds and others into companies across the former Soviet Union.

It wasn’t clear whether political motivations played a role in Calvey’s detention. He is at least the third Westerner to face adverse action by Russia’s justice system in two months.

— Anton Troianovski

SYRIA

Discovery of civilians hinders ISIS fight

The offensive on the last enclave held by the Islamic State in eastern Syria has been blunted by the discovery of hundreds of civilians still living there, said a commander with the Kurdish-led force fighting the extremists.

Adnan Afrin, a Kurdish commander in the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said that in the last three days Islamic State militants had brought up hundreds of civilians from underground tunnels to make the SDF and U.S.-led coalition aware of their presence in the village of Baghouz.

Afrin estimated that around 1,000 civilians, including women and children, are still in the area.

— Associated Press

Erdogan expects U.S. to fully back Khashoggi probe: Turkey expects the United States to put its weight behind the probe into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. He also told broadcaster A Haber that Turkey was determined to take the investigation to an international court, adding that Ankara would deliver documents and information regarding the case to the authorities who would carry out the trial. The Trump administration last week declined to submit a report to Congress determining whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was personally responsible for the Oct. 2 killing of the Washington Post contributing columnist at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Spain to elect new government in April: Spain will elect its third government in less than four years after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's fragile socialist government acknowledged that its support had evaporated and called an early general election. Sanchez's eight-month-old administration met its end after failing to get parliament's approval for its 2019 budget proposal this week, adding to the political uncertainty that has dogged Spain in recent years. The vote is set for April 28.

Brazil arrests 8 in dam break: Eight employees of Brazilian mining giant Vale, including four managers, have been arrested in the probe into last month's collapse of a mining dam that killed at least 166 people and left 147 missing in Minas Gerais state, the local prosecutor's office said. They will be held "under temporary custody" for 30 days to determine whether they have responsibility for the Jan. 25 collapse, a statement said.

— From news services