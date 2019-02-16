VENEZUELA

U.S. aid arrives near border in Colombia

The U.S. military has airlifted tons of humanitarian aid to a Colombian town on the Venezuelan border as part of an effort meant to undermine socialist President Nicolás Maduro and back his rival for the leadership of the South American nation.

Two of three scheduled Air Force C-17 cargo planes that took off from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida landed Saturday in Cucuta. That border city, swollen by a flood of migrants from Venezuela, is a collection point for aid that is supposed to be distributed by supporters of Juan Guaidó, the National Assembly leader who is recognized by the United States and many other nations as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Maduro has been using the military, which remains loyal, to help him block the aid from entering Venezuela, describing it as “crumbs” from a U.S. government whose restrictions have stripped his administration of control over many of its most valuable assets.

U.S. financier tells Russian court he will cooperate: Michael Calvey, the U.S. founder of one of Russia's biggest private equity firms, told a Russian court on Saturday that he would cooperate with an investigation into alleged financial misconduct and comply with terms if put under house arrest. Calvey, a senior partner at Baring Vostok, was detained Thursday along with some other executives after investigators accused him and others of embezzling $37.7 million.

Iran warns Pakistan to crack down on militants: Iran is warning neighboring Pakistan to crack down on militants who killed 27 members of its Revolutionary Guard Corps near the border or to expect military action by Tehran "to punish the terrorists," state media reported. Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of the Guard Corps, also warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that they could face "retaliatory measures" for supporting militant Sunni groups that have attacked Shiite Iran's security forces — accusations that Riyadh and the UAE deny.

Attack at bar in Cancun leaves 5 dead: Mexican authorities said gunmen killed five people and wounded five more in a bar in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun. Quintana Roo state prosecutors said the attack took place in a club called La Kuka, located on a main avenue in central Cancun and about four miles from the tourist hotel zone. Violence has been rising in Cancun and Quintana Roo as a whole. Federal authorities recently reported that 774 people were killed in the state last year, more than double the 359 killings recorded in 2017.

Miners pulled from flooded tunnels in Zimbabwe: Eight subsistence miners who were trapped underground for several days after heavy flooding in Zimbabwe have been rescued. Dozens of the small-scale gold miners were caught underground Tuesday on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the capital, Harare, when a dam wall collapsed and water rushed into the nearby tunnels. It is unclear how many miners remain trapped, but the government has said that between 60 and 70 people were working underground at the time.

Protesters in Albania attack prime minister's office: Albanian opposition supporters broke a police cordon after throwing gasoline bombs and flares and began trying to smash the doors of the building that houses the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama, in a protest calling for him to step down.

India's high-speed train breaks down on inaugural return trip: India's first locally built semi-high-speed train broke down early Saturday on its way back to New Delhi from Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 100 mph.

