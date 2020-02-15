Initially, the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman, Col. Turki al-Malki, said only that a Tornado jet had crashed in al-Jawf. Maliki later said that rescue operations had been launched and that the possibility of “damages” has been reported.

There was no independent verification of the airstrikes or Tornado downing.

This is the latest flare-up in the five-year-long conflict that is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional foe, Iran.

— Reuters

Maduro orchestrates show of strength in Venezuela: Venezuela's armed forces and civilian militias took the streets in cities, beaches and border regions Saturday for drills ordered by President Nicolás Maduro, who is under pressure from the United States and dozens of other nations that are backing opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Despite the show of strength by Maduro, there are no indications that the United States plans any military intervention in Venezuela.

Bandits kill at least 30 in raids in northwestern Nigeria: An armed gang on motorbikes killed at least 30 people in attacks on two villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina, police said. Twenty-one people were burned to death and nine villagers were shot dead on Friday evening in the villages if Dankar and Tsauwa as the assailants made off with food and livestock. Hundreds of people have been killed in the northwest of Nigeria since last year, in attacks the government attributes to bandits — a loose term for gangs of outlaws carrying out robberies and kidnappings.

Man who brought down Paris mayoral candidate detained: A Russian performance artist who claimed responsibility for releasing sex videos that brought down a candidate for Paris mayor was detained by police. Pyotr Pavlensky was questioned at a police station on Paris's Left Bank about a separate case, the Paris prosecutor's office said. The appearance of the sex videos on an Internet site created by Pavlensky pushed mayoral candidate Benjamin Griveaux, representing President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, to withdraw on Friday, a month before the election.

Perfume gives away DWI suspect in Germany: German police say they nabbed a drunk driver who tried to flee a traffic stop after finding him hiding behind a hedge "in a cloud of perfume." Police in the town of Speyer said officers pursued a high-speed driver. The suspect pulled over and ran away, but officers noted a strong smell of perfume in the car and followed the trail until they discovered the man, and identified him by the scent.