The armed opposition was driven out of Aleppo city’s eastern quarters in late 2016, which they controlled for years while battling government forces who were in charge in the western part. Rebel groups had continued to harry government forces, however, from outside the city with mortar rounds.

AD

The state news agency SANA reported 30 villages and towns around the city were captured Sunday. The head of the Britain-based war monitor Syria Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the report.

AD

The fighting in the Aleppo region and nearby Idlib province has unleashed a humanitarian crisis. More than 800,000 civilians have been displaced, many living in open fields and temporary shelters in harsh winter conditions.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Gantz sees path to rule without Netanyahu

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has vowed to form a government that will include neither the indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the predominantly Arab parties in parliament.

AD

In a series of TV interviews two weeks before national elections, Gantz looked to project confidence that the March 2 vote will provide the decisive outcome that eluded the two previous elections last year.

Gantz’s Blue and White party is polling ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, although neither appears to have a clear path to the parliamentary majority required to form a coalition government.

AD

Gantz laid out two potential paths while speaking to Channel 12 News on Saturday night. He said he is either going to partner with a broad range of “Jewish and democratic” parties — including the ultranationalist party led by Avigdor Liberman — or team up with the ruling Likud Party, but only if it gets rid of longtime leader Netanyahu, who is battling criminal corruption charges.

AD

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Wales suffers worst of furious Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis, the second-strongest non-tropical storm on record in the North Atlantic Ocean, caused widespread flooding across parts of the United Kingdom on Sunday, along with winds exceeding hurricane force.

The storm, which produced waves up to 80 feet tall west of the U.K., dumped more than five inches of rain in south Wales, almost an inch more than the area typically receives for all of February. The resulting flooding has prompted numerous evacuations and cut off some communities.

AD

The U.K. Met Office, which named the storm, issued its first “red” warning for heavy rainfall since 2015, its highest warning category. The storm was blamed for at least two deaths in the United Kingdom, after two bodies were pulled from rough seas in separate searches along England’s southeastern coast.

AD

— Andrew Freedman

Rockets hit U.S. coalition base in Iraq: Rockets struck a U.S.-led military coalition's Baghdad headquarters early Sunday but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said, in the latest attack to target U.S. facilities in Iraq. Washington has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for increasing attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq and of the area around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

New candidate picked for Paris mayor: President Emmanuel Macron's party chose his health minister, Agnes Buzyn, to run for mayor of Paris after the release of sex videos led its initial pick, Benjamin Griveaux, to withdraw. The last-minute change — the mayoral election's first round is on March 15 — is the latest setback for the French president, whose approval rating dropped to a national poll average of 32 percent in January.

AD

AD

U.N.: 'Not so fast' on Antarctic heat records: Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the U.N. weather agency said. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements researchers from Argentina and Brazil claimed to have made this month — nearly 65 degrees by the former and nearly 70 degrees by the latter — must undergo a formal process to ensure they meet international standards.