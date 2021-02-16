The bill has been hotly contested by some Muslims, lawmakers and others who fear that the state is intruding on essential freedoms and pointing a finger at Islam, the nation’s No. 2 religion. But it breezed through a chamber in which Macron’s centrist party has a majority.

The legislation gained urgency after a teacher was beheaded in October, followed by a deadly attack on a basilica in Nice.

Detractors say the measures in the bill are already covered in existing laws and voice suspicions that the legislation has a hidden agenda for a government looking to entice right-wing voters ahead of the presidential vote next year.

The bill — which mentions neither Muslims nor Islam by name — is backed by those who see the need to contain what the government says is an encroaching fundamentalism subverting French values, notably secularism and gender equality.

The measure is commonly called the “separatism” bill, a term used by Macron to refer to radicals who would create a “counter-society” in France.

Among other things, the bill would ban virginity certificates and crack down on polygamy and forced marriage, practices not formally attached to a religion. The provisions are already covered in existing laws.

— Associated Press

BELARUS

Dozens of journalists and activists detained

Authorities in Belarus raided homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists on Tuesday in the latest move to squelch demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Police searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center, as well as the apartments of its members, confiscating equipment. More than 30 people were briefly detained, and at least three remained in police custody, according to activists.

The leader of the Belarusian Association of Journalists was among those detained and later released.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a sixth term by a landslide. The main opposition candidate and her allies have dismissed the result as rigged.

Authorities have responded to the protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people, with a crackdown. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began.

— Associated Press

Iran to limit snap inspections, IAEA says: Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog that it plans to halt snap inspections outside of its declared nuclear sites, as of Feb. 23, the agency said. "Iran informed the IAEA on 15 February that the country will stop implementing voluntary transparency measures under the JCPOA as of 23 February, including the Additional Protocol," the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The Additional Protocol under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the JCPOA, allows IAEA inspectors to visit undeclared sites in Iran at short notice. Iran has said it would end those visits unless the United States lifts sanctions imposed under President Donald Trump.

Spanish police storm university to arrest rapper in free-speech case: Police stormed a university in Spain's Catalonia region and arrested a rapper who had barricaded himself inside with his supporters after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty. Pablo Hasél missed a Friday deadline to give himself up to serve a nine-month term handed down in 2018. The sentence caused an uproar in Spain and led the government to announce that it would make free-speech laws less restrictive. Hasél, known for his radical leftist views, was convicted over lyrics and tweets that included references to the Basque separatist paramilitary group ETA, compared Spanish judges to Nazis and called former king Juan Carlos a mafia boss.

Bangladesh sentences 5 to death for killing blogger: A special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced five members of a banned militant group to death and a sixth man to life in prison for the 2015 killing of a Bangladeshi American blogger known for speaking out against religious fundamentalism. Avijit Roy was hacked to death in Dhaka, the capital, while walking with his wife, who was injured. The court last week sentenced eight Islamist militants to death in the 2015 killing of a publisher of books on secularism and atheism.