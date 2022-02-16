The al-Qaeda-linked militants carry out frequent attacks against the government and last week attacked a minibus carrying election delegates.

The group’s spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said fighters hit government targets in four districts in the capital and another area on the outskirts. He said the militants overran government bases and seized military vehicles and weapons.

It was not immediately possible to verify those claims.

Internal security minister Abdullahi Nor wrote on Twitter early on Wednesday: “The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints. Our security defeated the enemy.”

— Reuters

Dozens killed in floods, mudslides

The death toll from devastating mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 58, local authorities said Wednesday.

The city of Petropolis was slammed by a deluge on Tuesday, and Mayor Rubens Bomtempo said the number of dead could rise as searchers pick through the wreckage.

Twenty-one people had been recovered alive.

Civilians joined the official recovery efforts early Wednesday. Among them were Priscila Neves and her siblings, who looked through the mud for any sign of their disappeared parents but found only clothing. Neves told the Associated Press that she had given up hope.

And Rosilene Virgilio, 49, was in tears as she recalled the desperate pleas from someone she couldn’t save.

“There was a woman screaming, ‘Help! Get me out of here!’ But we couldn’t do anything; the water was gushing out, the mud was gushing out,” Virgilio told the AP.

— Associated Press

Hezbollah leader claims missile capacity: The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said for the first time on Wednesday that it has the ability within Lebanon to convert thousands of rockets into precision missiles and to produce drones. "We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Hasan Nasrallah said in a televised speech to followers. He said Hezbollah was able to transform standard rockets into precision missiles with the cooperation of "experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Spain probes alleged sexual abuse by Catholic clergy: Spanish prosecutors are investigating 68 cases of alleged sexual abuse of minors by Catholic Church staff, the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday in the first release of official data about such cases. Allegations of child abuse by Catholic clergy and of possible coverups by the church are only surfacing now in Spain, years after similar scandals rocked the church in countries such as the United States, Ireland and France.

Pakistani journalist arrested: Police arrested a prominent Pakistani journalist and government critic at his home on unspecified charges on Wednesday, his colleagues and local media said. Mohsin Baig, editor for the news outlet Online, had just days earlier suggested on a TV talk show that Prime Minister Imran Khan had showed favoritism by granting an award to a government minister with whom he has a close friendship.

Iraqi high court rules on oil policy: A surprise ruling by Iraq's high court cast doubt on the legal foundations of the independent oil policy of Iraq's Kurdish-run region and threatened to drive a political wedge between the two governments, officials warned Wednesday. Iraq's Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the legal justifications for the semiautonomous region's oil policy, effectively calling into question the future of the region's oil contracts, exports and revenue.